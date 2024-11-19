Millions of users are joining Bluesky — here's how to sign up
Blue skies ahead (no X in sight)
As Elon Musk's X, (formally known as Twitter), continues its unpredictable evolution, many users are seeking alternatives that feel more like the Twitter they once loved. Enter Bluesky, a platform that feels remarkably familiar — and that's no coincidence, given it was created by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
Having made the switch myself, I've found Bluesky offers something refreshing: complete control over what appears in your feed. No algorithms pushing random content, no constant feature changes—just a clean, customizable experience where you choose exactly what interests and topics you want to follow.
Available to download directly from the App Store or access through your browser, Bluesky is growing rapidly as millions of X users make the jump. If you're ready to leave the billionaire drama behind and get back to simple social media, let's dive into how you can join Bluesky.
1. Download the app
You can install Bluesky from the App Store or Play Store. You can also access it through your browser.
2. Create an account
To begin the sign up process, tap Create account.
3. Fill in your details
Provide your email address, create a password, and confirm your birth date before tapping next.
4. Choose a handle
Type in your Bluesky handle. You can choose your full name so you're easily identifiable, or be creative if you want to maintain some level of anonymity.
5. Complete verification
Complete the quick verification process to prove you're not a bot.
6. Set up your profile
Choose a profile picture and tap continue.
7. Personalize your experience
Select your interests to ensure your feed shows content you actually want to see.
8. Start exploring
Tap Let's go! to enter the platform and start discovering the world of Bluesky.
9. Welcome to familiar terriotory
As you start posting and interacting, you'll notice the familiar feel — from the character count to the way conversations thread, it's like early Twitter and it feels great.
Now you've got your Bluesky account set up, you might want to improve your other social media experiences too. Want a faster TikTok? Here's how to clear your cache, or if you're seeing the same content repeatedly, here's how to refresh the TikTok algorithm. And if you use Threads, learn how to only see Threads from people you follow for a cleaner feed.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Kaycee is an Editor at Tom’s Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she’s not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection.