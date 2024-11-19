Millions of users are joining Bluesky — here's how to sign up

As Elon Musk's X, (formally known as Twitter), continues its unpredictable evolution, many users are seeking alternatives that feel more like the Twitter they once loved. Enter Bluesky, a platform that feels remarkably familiar — and that's no coincidence, given it was created by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Having made the switch myself, I've found Bluesky offers something refreshing: complete control over what appears in your feed. No algorithms pushing random content, no constant feature changes—just a clean, customizable experience where you choose exactly what interests and topics you want to follow.

Available to download directly from the App Store or access through your browser, Bluesky is growing rapidly as millions of X users make the jump. If you're ready to leave the billionaire drama behind and get back to simple social media, let's dive into how you can join Bluesky.

1. Download the app (Image: © Future) You can install Bluesky from the App Store or Play Store. You can also access it through your browser.

2. Create an account (Image: © Future) To begin the sign up process, tap Create account.

3. Fill in your details (Image: © Future) Provide your email address, create a password, and confirm your birth date before tapping next.

4. Choose a handle (Image: © Future) Type in your Bluesky handle. You can choose your full name so you're easily identifiable, or be creative if you want to maintain some level of anonymity.

5. Complete verification (Image: © Future) Complete the quick verification process to prove you're not a bot.

6. Set up your profile (Image: © Future) Choose a profile picture and tap continue.

7. Personalize your experience (Image: © Future) Select your interests to ensure your feed shows content you actually want to see.

8. Start exploring (Image: © Future) Tap Let's go! to enter the platform and start discovering the world of Bluesky.

9. Welcome to familiar terriotory (Image: © Future) As you start posting and interacting, you'll notice the familiar feel — from the character count to the way conversations thread, it's like early Twitter and it feels great.

