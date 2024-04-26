New Google Pixel 8a leaked renders leave absolutely nothing to the imagination

Google I/O 2024, and the expected launch of the Google Pixel 8a, is drawing ever closer. Normally leaks ramp up in the run up to a phone launch, but this being Google we can expect a torrent of information to hit the web before launch. The latest of which are a string of renders from long-time leaker Evan Blass.

Blass posted a series of renders showing four different colored Pixel 8a handsets from three different angles — including the front and back. There aren’t really any surprises to be seen here, since the Pixel 8a looks almost identical to the Pixel 8.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

From the back we get to see the phone’s full-length camera bar, complete with two camera lenses and a flash module. However, that bar’s coloring is more in tune with the rest of the phone, making it look more akin to the camera bar on the Pixel 7a rather than the more metallic-looking bar on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

According to rumors those cameras will be similar to the Pixel 7a as well, and we’re expecting to see a 64MP main camera alongside a 13MP ultrawide. Over on the front side, which looks like just about every other phone on the market, we’re expecting to get a 13MP selfie camera and a 6.1-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Like other Pixel phones the power and volume buttons are on the right side of the handset. There’s also a pretty hefty bezel around the screen similar to the Pixel 7a, though commenters on Blass’s X account are making a point to complain about how chunky it is. Which is a very Google design flaw, if I’m being honest.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Color wise, these renders suggest we’ll be seeing the phone in a porcelain-looking shade of white, black, mint green and light blue. None of which are particularly outlandish, though the blue and green options do look rather vibrant.

The Google Pixel 8a is also expected to run on a Tensor G3 chipset, and will likely have many of the same AI features as the Pixel 8 — like the Magic Editor. There’s also said to be a 4,500 mAh battery, 27W fast charging and up to 256GB of storage. However, we may see the price rise by another $50, meaning prices may start at an unfortunately high $549 this year.

You can keep up to date with the latest news and rumors in our Google Pixel 8a hub ahead of Google I/O 2024, which is set to take place on May 14.