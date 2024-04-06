Massive Google Pixel 8a leak just spilled all the specs — and now Google has leaked it, too

The Google Pixel 8a is anything but a secret. Rumors and leaks have been all over the place recently, and the latest batch details just about everything we know about the phone. There's even a new ad that shows off the phone directly from Google.

If you're unsure whether the Pixel 8a is for you, this leak's information will tell you everything you need to know — assuming it's actually accurate, of course.

Pixel 8a commercial

A Google Fi ad spotted by a YouTube user apparently showed off the Pixel 8a colors: blue and cream-coral. As noted by 9To5Google, this can't be a Pixel 8, as that phone was never released in this shade of blue, so it's almost certainly the Pixel 8a. Additionally, the cutout placement is slightly different than it'd be on the Pixel 8, and the lack of reflections in the phone indicates a matte finish not found on the Pixel 8 models.

It remains to be seen whether Google intentionally leaked this information to generate hype for the 8a, which we expect to launch at Google I/O in May. Either way, these are the colors available for the Pixel 8a, and they're both rather attractive.

A Pixel 8a leak that tells all

A leaker named Yogesh Brar posted just about everything there is to know about the Pixel 8a. Some of the info is old and has been posted in previous leaks. Still, if all of this is accurate, we may not know all the details about Google's next affordable phone.

Google Pixel 8a- 6.1" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz- Tensor G3- 128/256GB storage- 64MP (OIS) + 13MP (UW)- 13MP selfie- Android 14- 4,500mAh (~)- 27W chargingLaunch: May ($500-550)What are your price expectations?April 5, 2024 See more

According to the leak, the Pixel 8a will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. That's the same size as the screen on the Pixel 7a, so it would be a logical size for the Pixel 8a to offer.

As far as the cameras, the leaker says the Pixel 8a will come with a 64MP primary shooter with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Around the front, you'll find a 13MP selfie camera.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inside, there's a 4,500mAh battery, a slight upgrade from the 4,300mAh power cell found in the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 7a is also expected to feature 27W charging, a bump from the 18W offered by last year's model.

Finally, it's said to have a Tensor G3 chip under the hood, which we expected. You can choose between 128 or 256GB of storage, which is a change from last year, as it was only available with 128GB.