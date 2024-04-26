Samsung plans more Galaxy AI updates, with video AI, Google collaboration looking likely

After a recent software update brought Galaxy AI tools to more Samsung phones — with the older Galaxy S22 set to get AI features via a May software update — Samsung is apparently keeping its eye on developing additional AI tools. A new rumor suggests the smartphone giant plans to double down on artificial intelligence in its upcoming One UI update.

According to serial leaker Ice Universe, Samsung plans to focus its One UI 6.1.1 software update on video and artificial intelligence. While the leaker stopped short of sharing details on what we could expect from One UI 6.1.1, they did say that "the key functional innovation of One UI 6.1.1 will be video AI."

Of course, simply saying video AI leaves plenty to the imagination. It's possible Samsung's update will focus on ways to use AI to make better videos. It's also possible One UI 6.1.1 focuses on video creation, allowing users to provide text instructions that Samsung's tool would spit out.

Either way, it wouldn't be the first time Samsung has turned to AI for video production. The company already offers the ability in One UI to turn a regular video into slow-motion footage. That feature, called Instant Slow-Mo, could be just the tip of the iceberg for what Samsung has planned.

Whatever ultimately winds up on Samsung phones, it's clear the phone maker remains heavily focused on AI, even after launching a suite of features with this year's Galaxy S24 release. And after teaming up with Google to make one of those features — the Circle to Search tool, which is now available on Pixel phones as well — Samsung plans to continue its AI efforts with Google's help.

Rick Osterloh, Google senior vice president of devices and services, recently posted a photo of himself on X alongside Samsung Mobile division chief TM Roh, saying the two executives were discussing AI.

"Had a terrific conversation with TM and leadership," Osterloh posted. "Our partnership has never been stronger. I'm thrilled about our collaboration on AI and the many opportunities ahead for both companies."

While Osterloh failed to share how the companies could collaborate on AI, we may not have to wait long to find out. In addition to the possibility of future One UI software updtes for Google phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to arrive later this summer — perhaps earlier than usual.

It's a safe bet that those foldable phones will include Galaxy AI features — and not just rehashes of what's already available. We could see additional AI-powered tools, perhaps even ones that tke advantage of the foldable device format. After all, Google has an upcoming foldable update of its own to consider in the form of the Pixel Fold 2.