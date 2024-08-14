How tough is the Pixel 9 Pro XL? This durability test puts Google’s new phone through its paces

Google officially revealed the Google Pixel 9 series during its Made by Google event, but how tough are these phones really? Thankfully, there is already a durability test for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL on YouTube that helps to answer this question.

This video is, of course, from Zack on the JerryRigEverything who takes apart the phone to a rhyming scheme (no, I am not kidding). JerryRigEverything is a well-known YouTube channel that puts phones through a series of durability tests.

Google has claimed that their latest phones are the most durable Pixel-branded devices yet, and the tests seemingly prove them right, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL's durability being comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is pushing the limits... (Durability Test) - YouTube Watch On

The test starts with Zack scraping the screen with different mineral picks to see how resistant it is to scratching. The Pixel 9 Pro XL showed light scratches at level 6 and deeper scratches at level 7. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's internal screen was scratched at level 2 with deeper scratches at level 3.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra only showed deep scratches at level 8. Part of the reason for the Pixel 9 Pro XL's relatively strong durability is the addition of the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass, the same glass we saw on the Galaxy S23.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the surprising revelations in the test was how well the phone held up against fire. During the breakdown, Zack will often hold his lighter against the screen until it begins to discolor the glass.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 only lasted a few seconds during this test, although that was the least of its issues as it later caught fire during disassembly. However, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, much like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, lasted around thirty seconds without damaging the screen.

Zack also checks the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's under-screen fingerprint scanner by heavily scratching the screen and seeing if it still registers his fingerprint. The Pixel 9 Pro XL scanned, registered, and unlocked after being heavily scratched.

He theorized that the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL would likely be the weakest of the series due to its size. However, the Pixel 9 Pro resisted the bend test fantastically, which is a good sign for the smaller Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Google has clearly done all it can to improve the overall durability of the Pixel 9 series, and the new screen and recycled aluminum appear to match the Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of durability. However, only time will tell if the Pixel 9 Pro XL will have the same disappointing drop test results as Samsung's latest smartphone series.

For more information about Google's newest line, we have hands-on reviews for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. We also have a full breakdown of everything announced during the Made by Google event.