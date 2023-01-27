Samsung Galaxy S23 design could be tougher than ever

Your Samsung Galaxy S23 or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may be built with the latest in toughened glass, according to a not-so-subtle hint from the company making that glass.

Corning (opens in new tab), the company behind the Gorilla Glass material used on billions of smartphones, has announced that its new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will be used by Samsung for "their next generation of Galaxy flagship smartphones". While the announcement doesn't mention the Galaxy S23 by name, it sure sounds like that's what they're referring to. Previous rumors have supported this idea too.

The Galaxy S22 series used Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, which was already tough. But Corning says that Victus 2 glass improves both scratch resistance and drop performance. Particularly on concrete, which Corning claims is the most common building material, and therefore the most likely surface you'll drop your phone onto.

We're likely to see more of the best Android phones launching this year (and beyond) offering Gorilla Glass Victus 2. But Samsung will be the first to use it, which could provide an incentive for accident-prone phone users to make their next phone a Galaxy S23.

Tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 could be the most prominent design upgrade to the Galaxy S23 series. The S23 Ultra doesn't seem to be changing much from the outside, while the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will apparently adopt the same separated rear camera design — giving a more unified look for the three phones.

On the inside of Samsung's new phones, we should be seeing new customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets providing the phones with strong performance. Also expected are new camera sensors, including 12MP selfie snappers for all three phones, or a 200MP main camera for the Ultra model.

We'll most likely discover if the Galaxy S23 is indeed the Samsung phone that Corning's talking about, and if the other rumors are accurate, on February 1 at Galaxy Unpacked. But there's still time for more Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors to drop, so we'll keep looking for more tips on these upcoming devices in the meantime.