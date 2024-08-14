5 ways Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold beats Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't just a much, much improved device over the original Pixel Fold — it's a very real challenger to Samsung in the battle for the best foldable phone.

To be clear, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a very impressive device in its own right, and I really liked it when I tested it for my review. But between a complete redesign, new Tensor G4 chip and other upgrades, Google really seems to be trying to take foldables to the next level with the launch of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Here's how the Pixel 9 Pro Fold beats the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Bigger display

(Image credit: Future)

I'm not saying a 7.6-inch display is small on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but it definitely looks smaller next to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google's device packs a ginormous 8-inch interior screen, which is the biggest display on any phone.

I loaded the Tom's Guide site on both phones at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's screen is definitely more immersive. This also gives the Pixel 9 Pro Fold an advantage when you're running two apps side by side, as you get more real estate.

While we didn't test these phones in the lab yet, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's main panel looked brighter as well. The front screen on both foldables are 6.3 inches but I like that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's is wider, making it easier to use with two hands.

Thinner design

(Image credit: Future)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the thinnest phone you can buy in the U.S. as it measures 6.1 x 5.9 x 0.2 inches when unfolded and 0.4 inches thick when folded. Compare that to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is 6.1 x 5.9 x 0.3 inches unfolded and 0.47 inches folded.

If you want a foldable that feels like a regular phone when closed, every inch counts. The 9.1-ounce Pixel 9 Pro Fold may be lighter than the original 10-ounce Pixel Fold, but the Z Fold 6 is even lighter at 8.4 ounces.

More compelling AI features

(Image credit: Future)

This is of course subjective but I'm more excited by the Pixel 9 Pro Fold AI features than the Galaxy AI features in the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

For example, Add Me lets you add someone to a photo after you shoot using a combination of AI and augmented reality so you can line up that new person in the group shot. The Pixel Screenshots feature is also very cool and could save you a ton of time, as you can search for information using natural language and even create calendar entries on the fly from the information listed on things like concert posters.

(Image credit: Future)

The Pixel Studio feature blew me away with how quickly it can create generative AI images with a text prompt on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. And you can even edit existing photos with a text prompt using the Magic Editor feature called Reimagine.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has some pretty awesome AI features too, like Sketch to Image, but it works best with a S Pen that costs extra.

More capable cameras

(Image credit: Future)

This claim comes with a caveat — we still need to do a full camera face-off between the Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 6. But based on what I know so far, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be the better camera phone.

For one, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a more powerful telephoto zoom at 5x versus 3x for the Z Fold 6. And you get a sharper inner display camera at 10MP compared to just 4MP for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

In addition, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers Night mode not only for video but for panoramic photos — features that Samsung's foldable lacks.

Cheaper price

(Image credit: Future)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't cheap, but at least Google didn't raise the price. It still starts at $1,799 for 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at $1,899, so you'll be paying $100 more for Samsung's foldable.

With Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold pre-order deals and Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals, you should be able to find a lower price, but generally speaking Google's device is a better value.

Bottom line

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has some advantages over the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is likely faster (pending our fulli benchmarks for the new phone) You also get a lighter weight, and the Z Fold 6 benefits from built-in S Pen support. Some may simply prefer the narrower front display which makes for a sleeker device when closed.

But overall, I think the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a force to be reckoned with. It could overtake Samsung's flagship foldable. Stay tuned for our full face-off.