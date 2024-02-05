Samsung Galaxy S24 drop test has some surprising results — what you need to know

Samsung's new lineup of Galaxy S24 phones is getting rave reviews for many of their new capabilities. But new drop test results aren't exactly cheering about the devices' durability.

Allstate Protection Plans, which offers insurance plans for mobile phones, has conducted its usual round of drop-testing on the Galaxy S24 lineup, taking each of the three phones and letting them fall 6-feet onto concrete. And all three models performed worse on the test than last year's Galaxy S23 models.

That's a surprising claim, given the improvements Samsung made to the phones' durability. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular, has a new titanium frame that should be more durable than the aluminum Samsung previously used on that model. The Ultra also boasts Gorilla Armor Glass aimed at preventing the phone from shattering after unexpected drops.

But that didn't happen in Allstate's tests. The damage suffered during the drops left all three Galaxy S24 models unusable, which didn’t happen with the prior phones. The number of chips and cracks, as well as missing pieces of glass on the Galaxy S24 series, was truly surprising. That didn't happen when Allstate tested the Galaxy S23 last year.

In last year's testing the S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra remained usable after their drops. The S23 Ultra was remarkably robust, suffering much less damage than the other two phones.

Samsung phones didn't fare as well this time around. The standard Galaxy S24 developed cracks in the corners that spread across the screen. It is also possible to see that the glass has been moved by the force of impact, and is also looser on the bezel than it should be. This screen would need to be fully replaced.

(Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans )

The Galaxy S24 Plus didn't fare much better, seemingly taking just as much damage as the smaller model. We can see the same loose glass as on the prior model, as well as all the cracks.

(Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans )

Finally, the S24 Ultra seemed to have taken as much damage as the other Galaxy S24 models. The screen shows the same cracks and raised glass as the prior two phones, as well as some scuffing to the titanium bezel.

(Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans )

It hasn't been all bad news for Samsung on the durability front. Testing by JerryRigEverything on the Galaxy S24 Ultra found that the Gorilla Armor Glass was very resistance to scratching. Still, the Allstate test results underscore the importance of adding a case as one of the first things to do if you want to keep your new phone looking its best. To that end, make sure to check out our case guides if you're considering a Galaxy S24 purchase:

With prices starting at $799 and ranging all the way up to $1,299 after the Ultra saw a price increase, the new Galaxy models aren't exactly cheap. And you should do waht you can to prevent damage to your brand new smartphone.

