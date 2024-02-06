Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium body put to the test — here’s how it compares to the iPhone 15 Pro

Josh Render
published

The Galaxy S24 has hit melting point

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max
(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most desirable phones Samsung has ever released. And now JerryRigEverything's breakdown video for the device, including a look at the titanium levels in the phone, just dropped. This new video follows the YouTuber's prior durability test video for the phone. 

Samsung used titanium in the bezel as one of the big pushes during the Galaxy S24 Ultra reveal regarding the phone's durability. This follows the trend set by the iPhone 15 Pro which also included titanium in its construction. The metal supposedly increases the overall durability of the phones and their resistance to scratches and bending.

In his video, JerryRigEverything puts the metal from the phone through a 2,000°F (1,100°C) furnace to separate the materials. It's revealed that the internal chassis of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is comprised of a mix of aluminum and plastic. JerryRigEverything speculates that it is likely a cost-cutting measure as a block of solid titanium would cost up to $200 per phone to both cut and shape. 

Apple, meanwhile, uses a custom process to blend the titanium and aluminum for the iPhone 15 Pro. Samsung's method, meanwhile, allows it to integrate the antenna lines into the edges of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.  

An XRF scan also confirms Samsung uses grade 2 titanium, in comparison to the harder grade 5 alloy used by the iPhone 15 Pro. However, due to the titanium being primarily cosmetic for both models, it likely won't make too much of a difference although it does mean Apple will be paying slightly more for its titanium. 

Galaxy S24 cracked camera

(Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

The reveal of a lesser quality of titanium could be a concern for some, especially with the recent Allstate Protection Plans drop tests showing the new Gorilla armor screens seem less durable than prior models. Not to mention the current issues with the vivid screen profile and its intentional lack of change from the normal screen. 

However, as the prior video proved, the titanium body for the Galaxy S24 Ultra does make it slightly more resistant to bending and the glass is more resistant to scratches than earlier models. Our main takeaway is that it is more important than ever to buy a case for your new Galaxy S24 Ultra, just to make sure you don’t have to test the durability personally. 

