Google Pixel 9 — 6 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip

Following a product-packed Made by Google event, we've got four new Pixel phones to evaluate. But the standard Pixel 9 figures to draw a good deal of the attention As the entry-level model, the Pixel 9 is the most affordable option in Google's smartphone lineup, making it appealing to anyone who might balk at the price of a Pixel 9 Pro.

There's also the rather significant point that other than in some key areas like screen size and a telephoto lens, there's not many major Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro differences. You'll want to consider a Pixel 9 Pro if you want more scree real estate and more flexible cameras, but you're not exactly shortchanging yourself by opting for the base model.

And while we still have a lot of testing ahead of us, the Pixel 9 at least manages to make a good impression. In his Pixel 9 hands-on, my colleague John Velasco wrote that the new phone should appeal to people on a set budget but still want a slew of AI-powered features and top-performing cameras at their disposal.

With those parameters in mind, here's why you may want to buy Google's phone now that you can preorder the Pixel 9 in advance of its August 22 release date. We've also line up some reasons to give those phone a pass.

Google Pixel 9: Reasons to boy

You're sacrificing few features with the Pixel 9

(Image credit: Future)

As noted at the outset, you do get more with the Pixel 9 Pro — but unless those are features you specifically value, it's easy to sacrifice them if it means a lower price. And now that Google makes two iPhone 9 Pro models, it's even easier to forego a larger display, given that the Pixel 9 Pro XL costs $300 more than the standard Pixel.

Probably the biggest feature you skip by spurning the Pro is a dedicated telephoto lens. But even there, the Pixel 9 offers some solace, as you can crop in on shots captured with the 50MP main camera to approximate a 2x optical zoom — a trick that Apple also uses on its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.

Consider the Pixel 9 Pro features that you do get with the Pixel 9. Google's phones run on the same Tensor G4 silicon, so the same AI-powered features are available. And while the Pixel 9 Pro models may come loaded with 16GB, the 12GB of memory found in the Pixel 9 is more than enough to support the demands of on-device AI. Even the Pixel 9's battery is the same size as the one found in the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro.

Key camera improvements

(Image credit: Future)

Google didn't go overboard with hardware changes on the Pixel 9's camera setup, though given the company's track record at equipping its phones with top-performing image capture tools, it didn't really need to. Still, the features that Google did include with the Pixel 9's cameras are pretty noteworthy.

For instance, the Pixel 9's ultrawide lens gains a Macro Focus feature for taking detailed close-ups of things in nature. Google's brought that capability to all of its phones, not just the more expensive Pro mode. The autofocus feature included with the front camera on past Pixel Pro models also finds its way to the Pixel 9's selfie cam so self-portraits shot by the new phone should look a whole lot sharper than before.

Practical AI features

(Image credit: Future)

Video Boost remains an exclusive feature for Google's Pro phones. But otherwise, the AI-powered tools Google has added to its phone are just as available on the Pixel 9 as they are on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Even better, these aren't just cool tricks that you show off to your friends, but practical tools that will make you more productive and put more information at your fingertips.

The best addition is Pixel Screenshots, which can now search you through screenshots you capture for information in those screens. It can also act on that info, taking say a date on a concert poster and checking to see if you're free that night by summoning your calendar.

Similarly, the Call Notes feature not only records and transcribes your phone calls, but produces a summary of the call so you can have that for easily reference as to what was discussed. Similarly, a revamped Weather app includes an AI-generated weather report that scours the data on your behalf to produce an easy-to-digest forecast.

A brighter display

(Image credit: Future)

The Pixel 9's screen size has increased ever so slightly from the Pixel 8, expanding to 6.3 inches. But the more important addition is to the brightness of the panel, with Google claiming you can hit a maximum brightness of 2,700 nits.

We'll need to test that claim, of course. But even if we can't get a reading that high on our light meter, we're almost certainly going to get a result that tops the 1,349 nits we measured with the Pixel 8. The true test will be whether the new Pixel can outshine the Galaxy S24 (1,416 in our testing) and iPhone 15 (1,401), as screen brightness continues to be an area where phone makers are trying to make their devices stand out — much to the benefit of consumers, I might add.

Faster charging

Speaking of areas where Android phone makers are actively trying to top each other, Google is no longer content to sit on the sidelines and stick with the same wired charging speeds from one flagship generation to the next. Like the other models in Google's new lineup, the Pixel 9 features 45W wired charging speeds, an improvement over the 30W speeds of the previous generation.

Google says that the faster speeds should mean that your Pixel 9 will hit a 55% charge after 30 minutes. It should certainly outperform the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24 which support wired charging speeds of 20W and 25W, respectively.

Fun colors

(Image credit: Future)

Design is in the eye of the beholder, so we're not going to wade into whether the redesigned camera bar on the Pixel 9 makes the phone worth buying or not. Some people will love the fact the camera bar on the back of the phone now ends with rounded corners, while others will mourn the fact that it no longer stretches completely across the back. (And still others may wish Google ditches that thing entirely.) Different tastes for different people, after all.

But one thing you can't dispute is that there's a good mix of color options for the Pixel 9. If you prefer more traditional colors, the Obsidian and Porcelain colorways represent solid traditional black and white choices. But people who like to put a personal stamp on their phone will gravitate to the cool Wintergreen color or the very bright Peony option. There's really something here for just about everyone.

Google Pixel 9: Reasons to skip

Fewer storage options than the Pro models\

(Image credit: Future)

We praised Google for making very few distinction between its standard and Pro flagship phones, and we meant it. Yet, there are some key differences, and if they happen to fall under areas you care about, that's going to make the Pixel 9 a less attractive option.

Take storage. Like the Pixel 9 Pro models, the Pixel 9 offers 128GB capacity in its base version. If that's too cramped, you can pay an extra $100 for the 256GB version of the Pixel 9. But those are the only two capacities you can opt for.

Contrast that with the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, which also offer 512GB and 1TB versions to go with the 128GB and 256GB models. For some people, those extra options are not going to matter, but it's definitely a limitation of the Pixel 9.

No Gemini Advanced support

(Image credit: Google)

Pixel 9 Pro buyers get a nice bonus with their smartphone purchase — a year of Gemini Advanced for free. That means more advanced features like Gemini Live, the more-natural sounding assistant that can carry on free-flowing conversations. Gemini Advanced also covers smart replies detailed writing suggestions in Gmail and can process more data than standard version of Google's chatbot. Features like Research with Gemini coming later will also be limited to Gemini Advanced.

That's not to say Pixel 9 owners won't be able to enjoy some of the benefits of Gemini's added smarts. But you're not getting access to everything out of the box.

The Pixel 9 costs more

While the Pixel 8 debuted at $699, Google now charges $799 for the Pixel 9. That's a $100 price increase — and $200 more than what Google charged for its entry-level flagship two years ago.

Price hikes on phones have become so common, it's tempting to treat news of one with a shrug, especially since the Pixel 9's price is on pair with what Apple and Samsung charge for their entry-level flagship devices. Still, one of the edges Google used to enjoy over those phones was that it was cheaper — that advantage is now gone.

Google Pixel 9 outlook

We've still got to complete our testing on the Pixel 9 before we can give our final verdict on the phone, particularly when it comes to camera performance and AI features. Our initial time with the phone has proved promising, though, and if you're looking to take advantage of Pixel 9 preorder deals, the early signs indicate that Google has a winning device on its hands. Still, if the lack of storage options and Gemini Advanced support gives you pause, there are other choices out there, including Google's more expensive models.