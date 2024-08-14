Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold is coming to Australia — these are the top pre-order offers

Last year's Pixel Fold never made it to Australian shores, but thankfully Aussies will be able to check out its follow-up, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, when it releases Down Under on September 4, 2024.

Announced alongside Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available for pre-order now, priced at AU$2,699 for the 256GB model and AU$2,899 for the 512GB variant. It will be available in Obsidian (Black) and Porcelain (White) colourways.

When unfolded, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold boasts the largest screen of any foldable smartphone thanks to its 8-inch Super Actua Flex display. Meanwhile, its cover display is 6.3 inches this year, which is noticeably taller than the original Pixel Fold's 5.8-inch cover screen.

Like the rest of its Pixel 9 siblings, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by Google's new Tensor G4 processor, meaning it offers the latest built-in Gemini AI features. For instance, you can ask Gemini AI to create summaries across multiple apps with a single prompt.

Additional Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs and features of note include a Titan M2 security co-processor, 16GB of RAM, a triple camera system with a 48MP main sensor, and IPX8 water resistance.

Read on to find out more about the best Google Pixel 9 Fold Pro plans, pre-order deals and bonuses being offered by Australia's top telcos and retailers.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB AU$2,699 Row 1 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,899

Best Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers

Just like with Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL pre-orders, we're seeing a number of great bonuses on offer for those who are willing to secure their Pixel 9 Pro Fold ahead of its September 4 release date.

Google is offering AU$1,000 cash back via redemption with purchases of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. You also get AU$450 in Google store credit which can be used for your next purchase — could that be the new Pixel Watch 3 or Pixel Buds Pro 2? That's up to you to decide.

Optus is offering a reduced pricing on monthly repayments for devices purchased on one of its 24 or 36 months plans, adding up to big savings of up to AU$800 over the entire contract period.

Meanwhile, Vodafone is offering a AU$200 discount along with AU$700 in bonus trade-in credit for customers who purchase a Pixel 9 Pro Fold and stay connected to any Vodafone Infinite plan for 12, 24 or 36 months. Read on to see the best Pixel 9 Pro Fold pre-order offers available right now.

Google | AU$1,000 cash back + AU$450 store credit Those looking to get their new Pixel direct from the source are in for some nice bonuses. Buy the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and receive AU$450 in Google Store credit towards your next purchase, along with AU$1,000 cash back via redemption.

Optus | Save up to AU$800 off over 24 or 36 months Optus is offering big discounts for those purchasing a Pixel 9 device on one of its 24 or 36 month plans. Those who purchase the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on a 24 or 36-month plan will receive reduced monthly handset repayments, adding up to a total of AU$800 off over the contract period. This offer ends on September 3, 2024.

Vodafone | Save AU$200 on 24 and 36 month plans + AU$500 in bonus trade-in credit on selected plans Vodafone comes out of the gate swinging with a AU$200 discount on Pixel 9 devices when you stay connected to a selected plan for 24 or 36 months, along with AU$500 in bonus trade-in credit (on top of what your eligible device is worth) when you stay connected to a 12, 24 or 36-month Vodafone Infinite plan. The discount offers ends on August 21, 2024, while the trade-in offer ends on September 21, 2024.

JB Hi-Fi | AU$1,000 trade-in coupon which can be used towards Pixel 9 Pro Fold JB Hi-Fi has a terrific pre-order offer that immediately gets you AU$1,000 JB coupon which can be redeemed towards the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All you have to do is trade in an eligible device in good working order. This offer ends on September 4, 2024.

Telstra | Get AU$800 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on selected plans Unlike the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, you won't get a free Pixel Tablet with Pixel 9 Pro Fold pre-orders. What you will get, however, is AU$800 off the overall price of the phone when you sign up and stay connected to an eligible 36, 24, or 12-month Telstra plan. This offer is available until September 9, 2024.

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold plans