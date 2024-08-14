Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold is coming to Australia — these are the top pre-order offers
Google's new foldable releases on September 4
Last year's Pixel Fold never made it to Australian shores, but thankfully Aussies will be able to check out its follow-up, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, when it releases Down Under on September 4, 2024.
Announced alongside Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available for pre-order now, priced at AU$2,699 for the 256GB model and AU$2,899 for the 512GB variant. It will be available in Obsidian (Black) and Porcelain (White) colourways.
When unfolded, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold boasts the largest screen of any foldable smartphone thanks to its 8-inch Super Actua Flex display. Meanwhile, its cover display is 6.3 inches this year, which is noticeably taller than the original Pixel Fold's 5.8-inch cover screen.
Like the rest of its Pixel 9 siblings, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by Google's new Tensor G4 processor, meaning it offers the latest built-in Gemini AI features. For instance, you can ask Gemini AI to create summaries across multiple apps with a single prompt.
Additional Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs and features of note include a Titan M2 security co-processor, 16GB of RAM, a triple camera system with a 48MP main sensor, and IPX8 water resistance.
Read on to find out more about the best Google Pixel 9 Fold Pro plans, pre-order deals and bonuses being offered by Australia's top telcos and retailers.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold pricing
|Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|256GB
|AU$2,699
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|512GB
|AU$2,899
Best Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers
- Google | Up to AU$1,000 cash back + up to AU$450 store credit
- Optus | Save up to AU$800 off over 24 or 36 months
- Vodafone | AU$200 discount + AU$700 in bonus trade-in credit on selected plans
- JB Hi-Fi | AU$1,000 trade-in coupon which can be used towards Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Just like with Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL pre-orders, we're seeing a number of great bonuses on offer for those who are willing to secure their Pixel 9 Pro Fold ahead of its September 4 release date.
Google is offering AU$1,000 cash back via redemption with purchases of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. You also get AU$450 in Google store credit which can be used for your next purchase — could that be the new Pixel Watch 3 or Pixel Buds Pro 2? That's up to you to decide.
Optus is offering a reduced pricing on monthly repayments for devices purchased on one of its 24 or 36 months plans, adding up to big savings of up to AU$800 over the entire contract period.
Meanwhile, Vodafone is offering a AU$200 discount along with AU$700 in bonus trade-in credit for customers who purchase a Pixel 9 Pro Fold and stay connected to any Vodafone Infinite plan for 12, 24 or 36 months. Read on to see the best Pixel 9 Pro Fold pre-order offers available right now.
Google | AU$1,000 cash back + AU$450 store credit
Those looking to get their new Pixel direct from the source are in for some nice bonuses. Buy the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and receive AU$450 in Google Store credit towards your next purchase, along with AU$1,000 cash back via redemption.
Optus | Save up to AU$800 off over 24 or 36 months
Optus is offering big discounts for those purchasing a Pixel 9 device on one of its 24 or 36 month plans. Those who purchase the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on a 24 or 36-month plan will receive reduced monthly handset repayments, adding up to a total of AU$800 off over the contract period. This offer ends on September 3, 2024.
Vodafone | Save AU$200 on 24 and 36 month plans + AU$500 in bonus trade-in credit on selected plans
Vodafone comes out of the gate swinging with a AU$200 discount on Pixel 9 devices when you stay connected to a selected plan for 24 or 36 months, along with AU$500 in bonus trade-in credit (on top of what your eligible device is worth) when you stay connected to a 12, 24 or 36-month Vodafone Infinite plan. The discount offers ends on August 21, 2024, while the trade-in offer ends on September 21, 2024.
JB Hi-Fi | AU$1,000 trade-in coupon which can be used towards Pixel 9 Pro Fold
JB Hi-Fi has a terrific pre-order offer that immediately gets you AU$1,000 JB coupon which can be redeemed towards the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All you have to do is trade in an eligible device in good working order. This offer ends on September 4, 2024.
Telstra | Get AU$800 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on selected plans
Unlike the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, you won't get a free Pixel Tablet with Pixel 9 Pro Fold pre-orders. What you will get, however, is AU$800 off the overall price of the phone when you sign up and stay connected to an eligible 36, 24, or 12-month Telstra plan. This offer is available until September 9, 2024.
Best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold plans
More from Tom's Guide
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.