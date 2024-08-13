Pixel Watch 3 unveiled — Google's flagship smartwatch finally comes in two sizes

The Pixel Watch 3 is real and perhaps more significantly, Google’s flagship smartwatch is finally available in two sizes for the first time. The smaller 41mm version is the same weight and dimensions as the Pixel Watch 2 and OG Pixel Watch, while the larger 45mm edition is something entirely new boasting 40% more screen real estate for folks who don’t like to squint.

The new Pixel Watch has much in common with its predecessor. Still, it boasts a brighter and smoother display, more advanced workout tracking features (especially for runners) better battery conservation tools and greater functionality with Google's other consumer tech products.

Google Pixel Watch 3: price and availability

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is available for preorder now. The smaller 41mm version without LTE is the same launch price as its predecessors: $349. However, the LTE edition sees a $50 price increase and will set you back $449 rather than $399, like the Pixel Watch 2 LTE. Colors include Black, Silver and Gold.

The larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is $399 for Bluetooth and $449 for LTE. Choose from Balck, Silver or Hazel.

Google Pixel Watch 3: What's new

In addition to two size offerings, the Pixel Watch 3 boasts double the screen brightness and refresh rate — 2,000 nits instead of 1,000 nits and 60 Hz vs. 30 Hz — for easier viewing in direct sunlight and a smoother visual experience.

The bezel on the device has also been reduced, though the overall design remains the same: a circular screen with a digital crown and a single button along the right side.

There are a lot of new training and workout tools, many borrowed from the best Fitbits. For example, Pixel Watch 3 users get access to Fitbit’s previously paid daily Readiness Score, which is similar to Samsung's Energy Score of Garmin's Body Battery.

Pixel Watch 3 users also get access to Fitbit's Target Load metric for training advice and Cardio Load for heart health insights, no subscription is needed.

The Pixel Watch 3 additionally boasts an updated list of advanced metrics for runners to dig into, including ground contact time, stride length, vertical oscillation and vertical ratio.

Users can also opt to receive real-time guidance while working out in the form of haptic feedback or audio cues. Finally, a new customizable workout tool lets you combine multiple exercises into a single trackable regiment.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Battery life and software

Battery life should see some slight improvements thanks to updated power-saving modes that automatically kick in when the charge drops to 15% and/or when the device registers that you’ve fallen asleep. Crucially, these modes don’t sacrifice wellness tracking or safety features when switched on.

Still, you can expect roughly 24 hours of battery life using standard settings, which is the same as the Pixel Watch 2. However, keep in mind that the Pixel Watch 3 has a much brighter display. With the Battery Saver turned on, users can expect up to 36 hours of juice per charge.

The device ships running the latest Wear OS 5 software, which should bring additional efficiency improvements, particularly when using GPS to track workouts.

A new onboard Ultra-wideband chip allows the Pixel Watch 3 to be used as a digital key for locking/unlocking things like your Pixel smartphone and even compatible BMW and Mini Cooper vehicles.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Google Integration

Lastly, Google gave the Pixel Watch 3 even greater control over other Google products. Most notably, you can now view a live feed from your Nest camera right from your wrist and even use the Pixel Watch 3 to communicate with the person on the other end.

The watch can also function as your Google TV remote and fully remotely control your Pixel smartphone’s camera.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Should you buy it?

For owners of the original Pixel Watch, there’s more than enough newness here to warrant an upgrade. The same can be said for fans of the Pixel Watch line craving a larger display. For Pixel Watch 2 users happy with 41mm, though, an upgrade doesn’t make as much sense, unless those advanced fitness training tools and/or screen improvements move the needle for you.

Android users choosing between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Google Pixel Watch 3 have a lot more hairs to split, as both devices offer many of the same features and health/fitness tech in similar-looking packages. Stay tuned for a detailed comparison between the two.