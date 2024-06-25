The Pixel 9 Pro just got its first official video tease ahead of the Google event

News
By
published

Maybe Google is tired of all the leaks?

Google Pixel 9 Pro leaked renders
(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Despite its best efforts to keep things quiet, Google's Pixel 9 phones have suffered from consistent leaks. We have complete breakdowns of everything that has surfaced about the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro so far, and now Google has provided the first official teaser video for the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro on the Google Store.

The video of the Pixel 9 Pro comes shortly after Google announced it would hold a Made by Google event on August 13 to show off all the new goodies related to Android, Pixel and AI.

The video doesn't show much — we get a brief pass over the back of the smartphone with an "IX" Roman numeral displayed over the device. We also get a minuscule pass over the camera bar, which is definitely still prominent on the latest Pixel 9 Pro. 

Google Pixel 9 teaser

(Image credit: Google)

The teaser page also hints that "Launch is coming," which aligns with our expectations for the August event. It also says, "Don’t miss the magic," which doesn't tell us much about the devices, as most tech companies like to refer to their devices as "magic" in some way.

The URL features "google_pixel_9_pro" in it, which lets us know exactly which version of Google's upcoming smartphone is featured in the video.

Some of the prevailing rumors about the Pixel 9 Pro say it'll feature black, white, green and pink color choices, a Tensor G4 chip, a 6.1-inch screen and that there could be an XL version of the phone with a larger 6.9-inch display.

As mentioned, the Made by Google event will be streamed on August 13 at 10 am PT. Make sure to stay locked to Tom's Guide, as we'll bring you all the information the moment it happens via our Google event live blog. 

