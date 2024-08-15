Google Pixel 9 Pro could be in short supply at launch — and this color could be especially hard to get

Now the Google Pixel 9 series is official and has had its features thoroughly dissected, perhaps you're tempted to place an order for one of your own. If that's the case, you may want to do so sooner rather than later as two of these models are already in high demand.

Google's given launch dates for its new phones are August 22nd for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and September 4 for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The base Pixel 9 and the Pro XL are still quite easy to get from both Google and Amazon (the two main outlets that will currently sell you the new Pixels), and will ship to your door within a day or two of the 22nd. But the other two could be trickier.

At the Google Store, most Pixel 9 Pro colorways are delayed by about a week, due to ship on September 10 at the earliest when we use the Tom's Guide New York office's ZIP code.

But the green/grey Hazel version seems to be the most popular, as it's forecast to ship around September 24, three weeks after the retail launch. Speccing more storage reduces your wait time, but that means paying more.

(Image credit: Google)

Fortunately, Amazon will sell you a Hazel, Porcelain or Obsidian Pixel 9 Pro and ship it to you a few days after launch without a problem. Google offers free store credit with its purchases though, which could be an additional deal sweetener for those prepared to wait.

est Buy meanwhile only list the Pixel 9 Pro as "Coming Soon," so you can't actually buy any version of this phone yet. Things are worse when we look at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Its 512GB Porcelain version is entirely out of stock in the U.S. Google Store, with the standard 256GB edition due from September 17th.

But on the bright side, orders for the Obsidian version should arrive for launch day from Google and Best Buy. Amazon unfortunately doesn't have any Pixel 9 Pro Folds available from the official Google Store.

(Image credit: Google)

Availability from carriers seems to be better in a lot of cases for these new Pixels. But that's only helpful if you need a new contract as well as a new phone. You can check our Google Pixel 9 pre-orders and Pixel 9 Pro Fold pre-orders guides for more on that.

Of course it would also be wise to wait for our reviews of the Pixel 9 series before making a purchase. We already have hands-on reviews for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and it's safe to say we're quite impressed.

You can also check our Made by Google summary for a guide to everything else Google showed off at the event, including the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Gemini Live.