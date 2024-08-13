Google Pixel 9 preorders — get up to $1,199 off at Verizon, Best Buy and more

Pixel 9 preorders are officially live. The new Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL were unveiled at the Made by Google event today (August 13). Google's new Pixel 9 family is the first batch of phones designed specifically for Gemini, which is Google's advanced AI model.

All three phones are powered by Google's new Tensor G4 silicon. In terms of pricing, the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 starts at $799, the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999, and the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,099. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL can be preordered today with availability on August 22. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available for purchase on September 4.

If you're eager to get Google's new phones, there are plenty of Pixel 9 preorder deals you can get right now. Verizon, Best Buy, and AT&T are just a few of the retailers offering early deals. Below are the best deals you can get now. Also, make sure to follow our Made by Google event live blog for a recap of today's announcements.

Google Pixel 9 preorder deals

Pixel 9 preorder: up to $1,199 off w/ trade-in @ Google

The Google Store is offering up to $1,199 off its new phones when you trade-in an old Pixel device. The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 hands-on, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it a worthy contender, in spite of the $100 price increase.

Pixel 9 preorder: $5/month w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Free storage upgrade! Verizon is offering aggressive Pixel 9 preorders. Open a new line with Unlimited Ultimate and you'll pay just $5/month for your new Pixel 9. (A 36-month installment plan is required). Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.

Pixel 9 preorder: $10/month w/ unlimited @ AT&T

Free storage upgrade! New and existing customers can get the Pixel 9 for $10.99/month at AT&T with eligible unlimited data plans. (You'll need to buy your phone via a 36-month installment plan). Through August 21, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.

Pixel 9 preorders: free $100 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering one of the best Pixel 9 preorder deals right now. Preorder your phone at Best Buy, and you'll get a free $100 Best Buy gift card. If you have a phone to trade in, you can get the Pixel 9 for free.

Pixel 9: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Preorder the Pixel 9 at Xfinity Mobile, and you'll save $800 after trade-in. If you don't have a phone to trade-in, you can still get up to $500 off Google's new phone.

Pixel 9 preorders: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

Free storage upgrade! T-Mobile is offering various Pixel 9 preorder deals. You can get the phone for free when you add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Next or Go5G Plus data plans and trade-in an old device. Or you can get it for free with a new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (no trade-in required). Alternatively, get up to $500 off with trade-in on a Go5G, Magenta, or One plan. Through August 21, you'll also get a free storage upgrade.

Google Pixel 9 Pro preorder deals

Pixel 9 Pro preorder: free w/ trade + unlimited @ AT&T

Free storage upgrade! New and existing customers can get the Pixel 9 Pro for free at AT&T with eligible unlimited data plans. (You'll need to buy your phone via a 36-month installment plan). Plus, you'll need to trade-in an existing Pixel phone to get this deal. Preorder by August 21, and you'll get a free storage upgrade.

Pixel 9 Pro preorders: free $200 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering one of the best Pixel 9 preorder deals right now. Preorder your phone at Best Buy, and you'll get a free $200 Best Buy gift card. If you have a phone to trade in, you can get the Pixel 9 Pro for free.

Pixel 9 Pro preorder: $10/month w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon's Pixel 9 Pro preorders are here. Open a new line with Unlimited Ultimate, and you'll pay just $10/month for your new Pixel 9 Pro. (A 36-month installment plan is required).

Pixel 9 Pro preorders: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

There are plenty of Pixel 9 Pro preorder deals to choose from at T-Mobile. You can get the phone for free when you add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Next or Go5G Plus data plans and trade-in an old device. Or you can get it for free with a new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (no trade-in required). Alternatively, get up to $500 off with trade-in on a Go5G, Magenta, or One plan.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL preorder deals

Pixel 9 Pro XL preorder: $15/month w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Free storage upgrade! Pixel 9 Pro XL preorders have landed at Verizon. Open a new line with Unlimited Ultimate, and you'll pay just $15/month for your new Pixel 9 Pro. (A 36-month installment plan is required). Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.

Pixel 9 Pro XL preorder: free w/ trade + unlimited @ AT&T

Free storage upgrade! New and existing customers can get the Pixel 9 Pro XL for free at AT&T with eligible unlimited data plans. (You'll need to buy your phone via a 36-month installment plan). Plus, you'll need to trade-in an existing Pixel phone to get this deal. Preorder by August 21, and you'll get a free storage upgrade.

Pixel 9 Pro XL preorders: free $200 gift card @ Best Buy

Preorder your Pixel 9 Pro XL at Best Buy, and you'll get a free $200 Best Buy gift card. If you have a phone to trade in, you can get the Pixel 9 Pro XL for free.

Pixel 9 Pro XL preorders: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

Free storage upgrade! Pixel 9 Pro XL preorders are live at T-Mobile. You can get the phone for free when you add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Next or Go5G Plus data plans and trade-in an old device. Or you can get it for free with a new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (no trade-in required). Alternatively, get up to $500 off with trade-in on a Go5G, Magenta, or One plan. Through August 21, you'll also get a free storage upgrade.

Pixel 9 vs Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro XL

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Price $799 $999 $1,099 Screen size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches 6.8 inches CPU Tensor G4 Tensor G4 Tensor G4 RAM 12GB 16GB 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) Front camera 10.5 MP 42MP 42MP Battery size 4,558 mAh 4,700 mAh 5,060 mAh Colors obsidian, porcelain, wintergreen, peony obsidian, porcelain, hazel, rose quartz obsidian, porcelain, hazel, rose quartz

This is the biggest Pixel lineup we've ever seen from Google. The good news is that all three phones are powered by the latest Tensor G4 CPU, which is built to support all the new Google AI features. Although the Pixel 9 now comes with a $100 price hike over what the Pixel 8 cost, it does sport better cameras and a bigger battery than its predecessor. In fact, the Pixel 9 has a lot in common with the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL.

As for the Pro models, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have different screen and battery sizes, but apart from that they're essentially the same. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL both have a dedicated telephoto lens — a 48MP sensor that delivers a 5x optical zoom, with 10x optical quality shots also available. Pixel 9 Pro owners also get a one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced along with 2TB of storage. Gemini Advanced integrates the chatbot directly into Gmail and Google Docs.

Still undecided? Make sure to check out our Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL hands on review for our initial thoughts on the new phones.