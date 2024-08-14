Best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorders — get up to $1,000 off right now

Google's new foldable is here. Announced alongside the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL , the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a radically improved successor to the original Pixel Fold.

The new foldable is slated to arrive September 4, but Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorders are available now. And you'll want to take advantage of these early deals because Google's new flagship commands a $1,799 starting price.

So if you're ready to commit to Google's new foldable, here are the best deals right now at Verizon, Best Buy, and more. Also, make sure to follow our Made by Google event live blog for a recap of Google's biggest announcements.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals

Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder: up to $500 off @ Google

The Google Store is offering up to $500 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold via trade-in. You'll also get $350 in Google Store credits with your preorder. The new foldable features radical upgrades from its predecessor. You get an 8-inch OLED (2076 x 2152) main display, 6.3-inch OLED (1080 x 2424) cover display, Tensor G4 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP wide, 10.5MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto cameras. There's also a 10MP front camera and 10MP inner camera. In our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, we said it's a vastly improved foldable phone with the biggest screen in its class, a super thin design, and improved cameras.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder: $25/month w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon's Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder drops the price of Google's foldable to $25/month (over a 36-month installment plan). You'll need to open a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan to get this rate.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorders: free $350 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering one of the best Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals right now. Preorder your phone at Best Buy, and you'll get a free $350 Best Buy gift card. If you have a phone to trade in, you can get up to $460 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Preorder the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at Xfinity Mobile, and you'll save $800 after trade-in. If you don't have a phone to trade-in, you can still get up to $500 off Google's new phone.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorders: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering various Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals. You can get $1,000 off when you add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Next or Go5G Plus data plans and trade-in an old device. Or you can get $1,000 off with a new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (no trade-in required). Alternatively, get up to $500 off with trade-in on a Go5G, Magenta, or One plan.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Price form $1,799 Chip Tensor G4 RAM 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Main display 8 inches OLED (2076 x 2152, 1-120Hz) Cover display 6.3 inches OLED (1080 x 2424, 60-120Hz) Rear cameras 48MP wide (f/1.7), 10.5MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 82°), 10.8MP telephoto f/3.1, 5x zoom, 20x digital zoom) Front camera 10MP f/2.2) Inner camera 10MP (f/2.2) Video 4K up to 60 fps Battery 4,650 mah Charging 45W Colors Obsidian, Porcelain Size folded 6.1 x 3.0 x 0.4 inches (155.2 x 77.1 10.5mm) Size unfolded 6.1 x 5.9 x 0.2 inches (155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm) Weight 9.1 ounces (257 grams)

There's a lot to like about the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While it's too early to tell if it'll dominate our best foldable phones list, in our initial Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold hands-on review, we said it sports some radical departures from its predecessor.

For instance, the main display is now 8 inches (up from 7.6 inches on last year's Pixel Fold). The new foldable's display is also 80% brighter with a 6.3-inch cover screen that boasts a narrower aspect ratio. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also lighter at just over 9 ounces. However, it's the fun AI features that'll win you over.

Add Me: Uses augmented reality to add someone to your photo

Uses augmented reality to add someone to your photo Reimagine: Uses generative AI to tweak your photos on the fly using text prompts

Uses generative AI to tweak your photos on the fly using text prompts Pixel Studio: Lets you create images from scratch

Lets you create images from scratch Pixel Screenshots: Lets you search your screenshots using natural language

Lets you search your screenshots using natural language Google Gemini Live: Lets you choose from several voices to have life-like convos

It's worth noting that the new foldable packs a 4,560 mAh battery, which is smaller than the 4,821 mAh battery in the original Fold. That said, we've yet to see if the new Tensor G4 chip is more power efficient. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for our full review and benchmarks of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.