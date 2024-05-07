Google Pixel 8a pricing could be going up — what we know
The Pixel 8a could be getting more expensive
A recent leak has revealed more details about the upcoming Pixel 8a, including a potential price rise in the European market. This leak comes from @mysterylupin (via Android Police) who posted on X about the price rise and a list of hardware specifications.
According to Lupin, the Google Pixel 8a will have a starting price of €549, an increase from the €509 that the Google Pixel 7a cost. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Pixel 8a will increase in price, with prior reports stating that it could be as high as €569. However, €549 seems likely as we heard that number before in a leak from Dealabs earlier this month.
€549 pic.twitter.com/kabue1MQ73May 3, 2024
The question is if this price rise will occur across all markets, or if this is purely based in Europe. A recent leak indicated that the American costs would not increase, and would stay at $499 for the 128GB model and $599 for the 256GB, the same cost as the Pixel 7a. There is currently no information on why the phone could increase in price in other markets.
Outside of the costs, the leak also contains information on the hardware specifications of the Pixel 8a. According to the leak, the Pixel 8a will have the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. There will be 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. The screen is listed as a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness.
Full Pixel 8a specs (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZkRcTXHe8VMay 3, 2024
The cameras are listed as a 64MP main with a 13MP Ultrawide and a 13MP selfie camera on the front. However, while the cameras look the same as last year, the post lists that the Pixel 8a will have the same AI features as the Google Pixel 8, including Magic Eraser and Magic touch-up.
There have been a fair amount of leaks regarding the Galaxy Pixel 8a, and at this point, we know pretty much everything about the upcoming device. However, the potential price shift is one that we will need to wait for confirmation on.
Google will likely reveal most of the information about the device and pricing at the Google I/O event later this month, though we have heard rumors that it could happen sooner. Be sure to keep an eye on our Google Pixel 8a hub for all the news and rumors about the upcoming event.
