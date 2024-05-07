Google Pixel 8a pricing could be going up — what we know

News
By
published

The Pixel 8a could be getting more expensive

Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 8
(Image credit: OnLeaks / SmartPrix / Tom's Guide)

A recent leak has revealed more details about the upcoming Pixel 8a, including a potential price rise in the European market. This leak comes from @mysterylupin (via Android Police) who posted on X about the price rise and a list of hardware specifications.

According to Lupin, the Google Pixel 8a will have a starting price of €549, an increase from the €509 that the Google Pixel 7a cost. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Pixel 8a will increase in price, with prior reports stating that it could be as high as €569. However, €549 seems likely as we heard that number before in a leak from Dealabs earlier this month.

The question is if this price rise will occur across all markets, or if this is purely based in Europe. A recent leak indicated that the American costs would not increase, and would stay at $499 for the 128GB model and $599 for the 256GB, the same cost as the Pixel 7a. There is currently no information on why the phone could increase in price in other markets.

google pixel 8a leaked renders in cream

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Smartprix)

Outside of the costs, the leak also contains information on the hardware specifications of the Pixel 8a. According to the leak, the Pixel 8a will have the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. There will be 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. The screen is listed as a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness.

The cameras are listed as a 64MP main with a 13MP Ultrawide and a 13MP selfie camera on the front. However, while the cameras look the same as last year, the post lists that the Pixel 8a will have the same AI features as the Google Pixel 8, including Magic Eraser and Magic touch-up.

There have been a fair amount of leaks regarding the Galaxy Pixel 8a, and at this point, we know pretty much everything about the upcoming device. However, the potential price shift is one that we will need to wait for confirmation on. 

Google will likely reveal most of the information about the device and pricing at the Google I/O event later this month, though we have heard rumors that it could happen sooner. Be sure to keep an eye on our Google Pixel 8a hub for all the news and rumors about the upcoming event.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 155 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - Unlocked...
Amazon
$999
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 8
3
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Google Pixel 8
(128GB)
5
Google Pixel 8 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
7
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Walmart
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
9
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
10
Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked...
Amazon
$499
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 