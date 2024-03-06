Google Pixel 8a price hike just tipped — here’s how much it could cost

The Google Pixel 8a has been in the rumor mill for a while as the next cheap Pixel phone. However, a recent leak has indicated that it might not be as cheap as we might like.

This information comes to us from the German publication Winfuture, which has stated that the Google Pixel 8a will come with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. According to the retailer that spoke to Winfuture, the 128GB model will cost around 569.90 euros, while the 256GB version could cost as much as 630 euros.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 8a price rumors Row 0 - Cell 0 Euros US Price Google Pixel 8a (rumored) 569 euros TBD Google Pixel 7a 509 euros $499 Google Pixel 6a 459 euros $449

This isn’t the first time that Google has increased the price of one of its more affordable smartphones. The base Pixel 7a cost 509 euros, which was a major hike from the Pixel 6a's 459 euro price tag. So in this case we're talking about a jump of another 60 euros from the Pixel 7a to the Pixel 8a.

To be fair, there were major improvements between the Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a, with the Pixel 7a offering a better screen, improved battery and better cameras compared to the 6a. While the 7a was more expensive, we still saw it as a great value purchase in our review. But would the Pixel 8a justify a possible price hike?

(Image credit: Abhishek Yadav/X)

For instance, the rumored Tensor G3 chip inside the Pixel 8a could help power several AI features on the device. Hopefully, we might also see several camera improvements like the Magic editor and macro close-up mode that came with the Google Pixel 8. Just don't expect the best benchmark performance form this chip.

Aside from the cost, the report also notes some of the color options for the Pixel 8a. Apparently there are four base colors; Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay and Mint. These would be black, beige, light blue and light green, respectively. Winfuture does go on to speculate that these colors may not be available across both storage options though.

The danger that Google is currently facing is shrinking of the price gap between the Google Pixel 8 and its cheaper Pixel 8a variant. The Google Pixel 8 cost only 799 euros when it launched. If this trend continues, then it might make either the Pixel a-series or standard flagship Pixel effectively redundant. Plus it could cause customers seek another budget option instead, like the Galaxy A54 or OnePlus 12R.

If you're in the market for a device now, check out our best cheap phones list to find something that suits your needs. And keep an eye on our Pixel 8a hub for all the latest news and rumors.