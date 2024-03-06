Google Pixel 8a price hike just tipped — here’s how much it could cost

News
By Josh Render
published

Google could be raising prices again

Google Pixel 8a leaked render from @OnLeaks
(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

The Google Pixel 8a has been in the rumor mill for a while as the next cheap Pixel phone. However, a recent leak has indicated that it might not be as cheap as we might like. 

This information comes to us from the German publication Winfuture, which has stated that the Google Pixel 8a will come with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. According to the retailer that spoke to Winfuture, the 128GB model will cost around 569.90 euros, while the 256GB version could cost as much as 630 euros. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Google Pixel 8a price rumors
Row 0 - Cell 0 EurosUS Price
Google Pixel 8a (rumored)569 euros TBD
Google Pixel 7a 509 euros$499
Google Pixel 6a 459 euros $449

This isn’t the first time that Google has increased the price of one of its more affordable smartphones. The base Pixel 7a cost 509 euros, which was a major hike from the Pixel 6a's 459 euro price tag. So in this case we're talking about a jump of another 60 euros from the Pixel 7a to the Pixel 8a. 

To be fair, there were major improvements between the Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a, with the Pixel 7a offering a better screen, improved battery and better cameras compared to the 6a. While the 7a was more expensive, we still saw it as a great value purchase in our review. But would the Pixel 8a justify a possible price hike?

Leaked alleged image of the Google Pixel 8a from the back

(Image credit: Abhishek Yadav/X)

For instance, the rumored Tensor G3 chip inside the Pixel 8a could help power several AI features on the device. Hopefully, we might also see several camera improvements like the Magic editor and macro close-up mode that came with the Google Pixel 8. Just don't expect the best benchmark performance form this chip.

Aside from the cost, the report also notes some of the color options for the Pixel 8a. Apparently there are four base colors; Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay and Mint. These would be black, beige, light blue and light green, respectively. Winfuture does go on to speculate that these colors may not be available across both storage options though.

The danger that Google is currently facing is shrinking of the price gap between the Google Pixel 8 and its cheaper Pixel 8a variant. The Google Pixel 8 cost only 799 euros when it launched. If this trend continues, then it might make either the Pixel a-series or standard flagship Pixel effectively redundant. Plus it could cause customers seek another budget option instead, like the Galaxy A54 or OnePlus 12R.

If you're in the market for a device now, check out our best cheap phones list to find something that suits your needs. And keep an eye on our Pixel 8a hub for all the latest news and rumors. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Smart Watches
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 141 deals
Filters
Arrow
Fitbit Charge 6
(Black)
1
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness...
Amazon
View
Fitbit Inspire 3
Our Review
2
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &...
Walmart
View
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
3
Garmin | Forerunner 265 Watch...
Jenson USA
View
Fitbit Charge 6
4
Fitbit Charge 6 - Coral |...
Verizon Wireless
View
Fitbit Charge 6
5
Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced...
Lenovo USA
View
Fitbit Charge 6
(Silver)
6
Fitbit Charge 6 - Porcelain /...
Target
View
Fitbit Sense 2
7
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced...
Adorama US
View
Fitbit Sense 2
8
Fitbit - Sense 2 Advanced...
Best Buy
View
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
9
Forerunner® 265 Black Bezel...
Garmin
View
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
10
Garmin Forerunner 265 Watch
Backcountry.com
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 