OnePlus 13 could take on Samsung and Apple with a new display — here's how

New OnePlus 13 rumors have suggested how the Android flagship could change and upgrade what we have with the current (and excellent) OnePlus 12.

First up, Weibo leaker fixed focus digital has an alleged render of the rear of the new OnePlus flagship. In the image, we see a device with a square camera block, apparently ditching the last two OnePlus flagship series' circular designs and returning to something more like the OnePlus 10 Pro. The Hasselblad 'H' is still prominently featured though, as we'd expect. OnePlus and Hasselblad have collaborated for over four years now on camera improvements for the former's top phones.

(Image credit: fixed focus digital/Weibo)

But shortly after this render was published, tipster Yogesh Brar rocked up to claim that OnePlus will be sticking with its round camera block. These two rumors obviously don't fit together, so either one of them is entirely wrong or they're unintentionally talking about two different models. We had the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R this year, so perhaps this square-blocked phone could be the next R-series model, featuring a more individual design.

Or perhaps neither of them are correct. A previous leak claimed a third camera block design for the OnePlus 13, where the three cameras are arranged vertically. This source also claims the cameras themselves will be upgraded, but didn't specify how.

Display and performance boosts

Brar had more to say about the OnePlus 13 than just its design. The new OnePlus will allegedly feature a "quad micro curved display". This means that rather than having just the left and right edges of the display rounded like many Android phones have done in the past, the phone will use the less common approach of rounding the top and bottom too. A small number of phones, such as the Honor Magic6 Pro, do this but it's far from common. This gives you the ergonomic benefit of rounded edges when you hold the phone horizontally as well as vertically, although it increases the risk of mis-touches even more.

Lastly, Brar says we can also expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the flagship Qualcomm chip we should see in basically all of 2025's best Android phones, to appear in the OnePlus 13. Hopefully that'll mean a nice power and efficiency increase compared to the OnePlus 12, which is already one of the best Androids for performance and battery life.

OnePlus normally introduces its new flagship phones each December in a China-only launch, which is then followed by a global launch in the new year. We expect the same thing to happen this year too without any opposing rumors, so it may be less time than you think until we get to see the OnePlus 13 for real. And see if it can beat upcoming competition like the iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9 or the Samsung Galaxy S25.

