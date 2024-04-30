Google Pixel 8a price just leaked right before launch — and it’s good news

The Google Pixel 8a is just weeks away from launch. And it appears it may be more affordable than some may have expected.

When Google launches the Pixel 8a in the coming weeks, it plans to price the handset at a starting price of $499, OnLeaks is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. That news may come as a surprise — and relief — to those who had seen recent leaks suggesting Google would price the Pixel 8a at a higher price. Instead, if OnLeaks is correct, it would keep the same starting price in place as last year's Pixel 7a.

However, note the "starting price" caveat. According to OnLeaks, that $499 price tag will apply to the Pixel 8a featuring 128GB of storage. A version with 256GB of storage should retail for $599, according to the leaker.

Hey #FutureSquad! Today, I have even more #Google #Pixel8a marketing images to share with you but much more interesting, the pricing (USD) of both 128GB and 256GB variants...😏On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/CblPJLJ8OF pic.twitter.com/ACFlnsyZfQApril 30, 2024

Google has been tight-lipped about its eventual Pixel 8a plans, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning out a slew of reports. Arguably the most prevalent rumor has centered on Google's new colors for the Pixel 8a, which could include a black and porcelain version, alongside a light blue option called "Bay" and a green Mint version.

The Pixel 8a is expected to keep its midrange sensibilities, thanks to the Google Tensor G3 expected to power the device. Google is rumored to be planning a 6.1-inch full-HD OLED display and offer two cameras in the handset — a 64-megapixel main sensor flanked by a 13-megapixel ultrawide option. While it's unknown how much battery life users can expect from the device, the Pixel 8a is expected to ship with a 4,500mAh battery.

While Google hasn't shared details on its future plans, the company will hold its annual Google I/O conference on May 14, where it's expected to unveil the Pixel 8a, alongside a host of other announcements, including a preview of upcoming Android features.

If and when the Pixel 8a hits store shelves, however, consumers may ultimately ask the question of whether, even at the $499 starting price, the Pixel 8a is worth it. After all, it's likely to be lower-powered than the Pixel 8, which at a discounted price of $549 right now, is just $50 more than the higher-capacity Pixel 8a. Indeed, one could argue that Google's midrange pricing may not be ideal.

But as always, taken the latest rumors with the proverbial grain of salt until Google has a chance to showcase its Pixel 8a and answer critical questions, like the device's price tag, at Google I/O. And as always, be sure to check back in on Tom's Guide for full details on Google's event.