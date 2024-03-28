Google Gemini Nano AI is coming to Pixel 8 — here's the new features

News
By Tom Pritchard
published

Pixel 8 is getting the same new on-device AI as Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 shown held in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Late last year Google announced that the Gemini Nano AI would be coming to the Pixel 8 Pro. However, the company also confirmed that the Pixel 8 would not be so lucky, because its hardware couldn’t handle Gemini Nano’s on-device processing. Or so we thought, because Google has seemingly changed its mind.

Google has confirmed that a Gemini Nano developer preview will be arriving as part of the next Pixel Feature Drop. There aren’t a lot of specifics about this right now, but Google confirmed that the AI will be powering two expanded features — Summarize in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard. 

Gemini Nano is a light-weight version of Google’s Gemini AI model, and offers on-device AI processing — with no connection to the cloud. Not only does this help preserve user privacy, it also means that the AI features are capable of running without an active internet connection and without any extra costs.

The key problem with on-device AI, though, is that it relies on the phone having the necessary hardware to power it. Google itself also admitted that different memory specs can lead to differing levels of performance. That’s why the Pixel 8 Pro received Nano features last year, while the Pixel 8 needed more testing and validation to be done. 

So with these two features coming to the Pixel 8, it means there’s a little more software parity between the two devices. Which is great news for those of you that opted for the $699 Pixel 8 over the $999 8 Pro.

Unfortunately, this is a developer preview means Gemini Nano will be exclusive to people with Android developer accounts — it won’t be available to the general public just yet. Google may make the AI more widely available at some point in the near future, but clearly there’s still some work that needs to be done before the Pixel 8 is ready for Gemini Nano.

But still, progress is progress, and that hopefully means Gemini Nano will be arriving properly at some point in the next few months. Even if it’s only as a beta version, rather than a stable public release. 

No doubt we’ll be hearing more details about Gemini Nano at Google I/O 2024 in May, presumably alongside news about updates to the cloud-supported Gemini Pro and Ultra.

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
Storage Size
Arrow
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 312 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 256GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 10% off any 6-...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get $125 off + 30 ...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(Installments 128GB)
Pixel 8 Pro 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get up to $200 cre...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(Installments)
Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 256GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a 128GB
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get $125 off + 30 ...
Learn More