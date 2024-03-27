Google Assistant bug is causing Pixel users to lose their alarms — what you need to know

News
By Josh Render
published

The Google Assistant is causing some alarm

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro held in the hand.
(Image credit: Future)

A post on X has publicized a strange bug occurring on Pixel phones that causes the Google Assistant to delete all the alarms on the phone, instead of turning them all off.

This bug was initially found by Artem Russakovskii, who posted that their 50-something alarms had all been deleted, even though 49 of them were non-active. The bug occurred when Artem was trying to turn off an alarm on a speaker in another room, and was able to replicate the event.

A second user in the thread confirmed they had noticed the issue a few months ago, meaning this problem has potentially been around for a while. We have reached out to Google for comment and will update you as soon as we have any word.

See more

After some digging by Android Authority, it was discovered that telling the assistant on the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 7 to turn off all alarms, instead caused it to delete them all. We tested it ourselves on a Pixel 6 Pro and a Pixle 4a 4G and found the same bug is present. However, the fault doesn't occur on other non-Pixel devices with the Google Assistant built in.

Google alarms bug

(Image credit: Future)

This isn’t the only Pixel-based bug we have seen in recent months. Last year Google had to release a patch for Android 14 due to a bug that caused the phones to go into a constant boot loop. 

Thankfully this bug is less of a nightmare for users than that prior issue, although it is certainly annoying for users who have more than one alarm. The fault is, more than likely, an issue with the code and should be a relatively easy fix, although if it has been around for months it may be that Google is unaware of the issue.

The Google Pixel series are great phones, and the upcoming Google Pixel 8a promises to be a standout device. However, little annoyances like these can cause users to turn away from the brand, so hopefully, Google will offer a fix soon.

Arrow
