Google Pixel 9 renders just leaked — and there’s a surprise third phone

News
By Don Reisinger
published

Pixel 9 Pro XL could join Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro this fall

Pixel 9 renders posted by OnLeaks at 91Mobiles
(Image credit: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks)

Renders claiming to show off the Pixel 9 have appeared, given us a look at the flagship phone Google's likley to ship later this year. And while normally, that would be the full story, there's more to this particular image leak.

It's one of three different Pixel 9 flagships allegedly coming this fall.

That's the word from Steve Hemmerstoffer, who posts information about upcoming phones as OnLeaks. The leaker shared the latest Pixel 9 images with 91mobiles, but added a confession about an earlier Pixel leak. 

"It appears the #Google phones I've leaked in January are actually the #Pixel9Pro and which will likely be marketed as #Pixel9ProXL," OnLeaks wrote in a post on X.

.

See more

This would actually fit in with an earlier rumor about Google's Pixel plans for the fall which claimed that three Pixel models would appear in 2024. The one featured in these new images would be the standard Pixel 9, while the image of a model with three rear cameras shared back in January was the Pixel 9 Pro.

Hemmerstoffer says the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will feature identical designs, separated only by the number of cameras house in the horizontal bar running across the back. That's consistent with past Pixel models in recent years. The difference this time is that there's expected to be a 6.7-inch version of the Pro that will be called the Pixel Pro XL.

Pixel 9 renders posted by OnLeaks at 91Mobiles

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks)

The Pixel 9 shown off in Hemmerstoffer's new leaks is expected to offer a 6.03-inch display, compared to the 6.1-inch screen expected in the smaller Pixel 9 Pro. From a design perspective, the leaker says the handset will offer a single punch hole for its selfie camera and offer a flat display. The frame will also feature a power button and volume keys on the right side.

As with any other leak, it’s impossible to verify the claims. And as one might expect, Google isn’t talking about its plans for this year’s Pixel 9 lineup. Still, fans of compact phones will be happy to hear that they won't have to opt for larger screen device if they insist on having a handset with a dedicated telephoto lens.

Pixel 9 renders posted by OnLeaks at 91Mobiles

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks)

For now, it’s still very early days for the Google Pixel 9 rumor mill, and there hasn't been much revealed about the features Google is planning for the devices — not surprising since the flagships likely won't appear until the fall if Google sticks to its previous release schedule. We're expecting to see a more powerful Tensor chipset in the Pixel 9, and it’s nearly certain that the device will run on Android 15. Some other rumors suggested the handset would offer Qi2 charging technology, allowing it to improve its charging speeds to 15W. 

Two major details — exactly how much the Pixel 9 lineup will cost and when it will be available — are still unknown. But considering Google has kept to an October timeframe for quite some time, it’s nearly a guarantee that the device won’t hit store shelves until October. Last year’s Pixel 8 handsets topped out at a starting price of $999 for the Pixel 8 Pro. But if the company is indeed launching a Pixel 9 Pro XL this year, it seems likely that that model could be even more expensive.

If anything is true, it’s that we’ll be hearing plenty more about Google’s Pixel 9 lineup in the coming months as more rumors surface. Just don’t expect Google to have much to say about them until it holds an event unveiling the handsets later this year

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Twigby US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
Storage Size
Arrow
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 383 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(Installments 128GB)
Pixel 8 Pro 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 256GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 10% off any 6-...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
(Installments)
Pixel 7a 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8
Pixel 8 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Pixel 8 Pro 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(Installments)
Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 256GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract