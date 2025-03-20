Forget Pixel 9a — get the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $250 off at Best Buy right now

If you're looking to buy one of the best Android phones there's a lot to be said for the Google Pixel series. While you might be tempted to wait until the upcoming Google Pixel 9a goes on sale in April, you should definitely consider this fantastic Pixel 9 Pro deal.

Currently, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is on sale for $749 at Best buy, That's a $250 discount off the normal price. This deal covers the Obsidian, Porcelain and Hazel 128GB options. This is part of a massive sale happening for Google Products currently, including the Google Pixel Watch 3, Google Pixel Buds A-Series and more.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $749 at Best Buy In our Pixel 9 Pro review, we said the phone was "almost magical" and a look at the specs will show why. The Google Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED display, the Tensor G4 chip, 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has an awesome camera setup with 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7) and 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) lenses, as well as a 42MP selfie (f/2.2) cam.

In our Google Pixel 9 Pro review, we praised the phone's super bright display and compact design, as well as the above-average battery life.

Not only that, the Google Pixel 9 Pro features a pretty comprehensive camera setup for the price. The phone comes with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP Ultrawide, a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom and a 42MP selfie camera.

However, there were some downsides, namely when it comes to the performance of Google's Tensor G4 chip. While it is perfectly capable of performing most actions that we would expect, it falls behind modern chips like the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the A18 Pro. However, performance for everyday tasks is fine.

We listed the Pixel 9 Pro as the smartest phone in our best phones of 2025 primarily because the Tensor G4 is more focused on AI than anything else. Unlike the struggling Apple Intelligence, Google's phones offer some of the best AI experiences on the market, including access to Gemini Live, as well as a host of AI features like Pixel Studio.

The Pixel 9 Pro is ideal for someone looking for a flagship phone experience while not breaking the bank. This deal cuts the price by nearly a quarter, making now the perfect time to grab one.