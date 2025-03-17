Epic Google sale on Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Watch and more — 9 deals I’d buy with up to $400 off
Here’s the Google deals I’m adding to my cart
Looking to upgrade your phone, tablet or smart home setup? Now’s the time thanks to these awesome deals on Google products. There are a ton of discounts up for grabs, including deals on some of the best products we’ve reviewed here at Tom’s Guide.
Right now the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is on sale for $699 at Amazon ($400 off.) We rank the Google Pixel 9 Pro as one of the best phones you can buy, and this is the supersized version with a bigger display and even longer battery life. What’s more, it’s now on sale for $50 cheaper than the Google Pixel 9 Pro. I doubt this deal will stick around for long.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Google device deals. Plus, check out our Google promo codes coverage, and see the Skechers deals I’d buy from $20 in Amazon’s sale.
Google Pixel phone deals
The Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review, we said it's the best cheap phone on the market with intelligent AI features, a solid design, and class-leading software support. Note: select the "we'll help you connect this device to a carrier" option to get this discount.
Price check: $499 @ Amazon
The largest phone in the Google Pixel 9 family is now on sale. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 chip, 16GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of cameras, you get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) and 42MP selfie cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review said this phone has the brightest display and best battery life of any Pixel phone yet.
Featuring a super bright 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 processor, 16GB of RAM and 128GB storage, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is a winner. It has an awesome camera setup with 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7) and 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) lenses, as well as a 42MP selfie (f/2.2) cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro review said this phone is "almost magical" and has a ton of useful AI features like Best Take and Magic Editor.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's flagship foldable phone, and one of the best-performing foldables available right now. In our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, we praised its impressive 11.5 hour battery life, the powerful Tensor G4 chip, 48MP camera and intelligent Gemini AI features.
Google Pixel Watch deals
The third-generation Google Pixel smartwatch is a huge step up from previous iterations. Impressive health features include an extremely accurate heart rate sensor and advanced running metrics. You'll also get 6 months of Fitbit Premium free when you register your new Pixel Watch 3. Plus, the watch's battery can last about 24 hours with normal use, or up to 36 hours in battery saver mode and.
Google Pixel Tablet deals
The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market, even at full price. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and great photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality. With $120 off, this is a fantastic deal.
Google Pixel Buds deals
Google's answer to Apple's AirPods are now on sale at Amazon. In our Google Pixel Buds A-Series review, we said they offer a decent range of features for the money. While the A-Series aren’t the best-sounding earbuds out there, if you’re a Google Pixel owner or have a modern Android phone, these are a really good budget option.
In our Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 review we said their noise canceling and sound are excellent, but Pixel phone users are going to like their Gemini features even more. You'll be able to control your music with your voice and even ask queries directly to your earbuds.
Google Nest deals
In our Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) review, we appreciated this device's sleek new edgeless design and improved AI experience. Its ability to learn your climate habits while analyzing outdoor conditions to optimize your system on the fly makes it one of the best smart thermostats we've tested. It even offers energy monitoring and HVAC system health assessments to inform you of any issues.
