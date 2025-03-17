Epic Google sale on Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Watch and more — 9 deals I’d buy with up to $400 off

Looking to upgrade your phone, tablet or smart home setup? Now’s the time thanks to these awesome deals on Google products. There are a ton of discounts up for grabs, including deals on some of the best products we’ve reviewed here at Tom’s Guide.

Right now the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is on sale for $699 at Amazon ($400 off.) We rank the Google Pixel 9 Pro as one of the best phones you can buy, and this is the supersized version with a bigger display and even longer battery life. What’s more, it’s now on sale for $50 cheaper than the Google Pixel 9 Pro. I doubt this deal will stick around for long.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Google device deals. Plus, check out our Google promo codes coverage, and see the Skechers deals I’d buy from $20 in Amazon’s sale.

Google Pixel phone deals

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $699 at Amazon The largest phone in the Google Pixel 9 family is now on sale. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 chip, 16GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of cameras, you get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) and 42MP selfie cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review said this phone has the brightest display and best battery life of any Pixel phone yet.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $749 at Amazon Featuring a super bright 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 processor, 16GB of RAM and 128GB storage, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is a winner. It has an awesome camera setup with 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7) and 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) lenses, as well as a 42MP selfie (f/2.2) cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro review said this phone is "almost magical" and has a ton of useful AI features like Best Take and Magic Editor.

Google Pixel Watch deals

Google Pixel Watch 3 (GPS/41mm): was $349 now $289 at Amazon The third-generation Google Pixel smartwatch is a huge step up from previous iterations. Impressive health features include an extremely accurate heart rate sensor and advanced running metrics. You'll also get 6 months of Fitbit Premium free when you register your new Pixel Watch 3. Plus, the watch's battery can last about 24 hours with normal use, or up to 36 hours in battery saver mode and.

Google Pixel Tablet deals

Google Pixel Tablet (128GB): was $399 now $279 at Amazon The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market, even at full price. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and great photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality. With $120 off, this is a fantastic deal.

Google Pixel Buds deals