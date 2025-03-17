Epic Google sale on Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Watch and more — 9 deals I’d buy with up to $400 off

Looking to upgrade your phone, tablet or smart home setup? Now’s the time thanks to these awesome deals on Google products. There are a ton of discounts up for grabs, including deals on some of the best products we’ve reviewed here at Tom’s Guide.

Right now the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is on sale for $699 at Amazon ($400 off.) We rank the Google Pixel 9 Pro as one of the best phones you can buy, and this is the supersized version with a bigger display and even longer battery life. What’s more, it’s now on sale for $50 cheaper than the Google Pixel 9 Pro. I doubt this deal will stick around for long.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Google device deals. Plus, check out our Google promo codes coverage, and see the Skechers deals I’d buy from $20 in Amazon’s sale.

Quick links

Google Pixel phone deals

Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy

The Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review, we said it's the best cheap phone on the market with intelligent AI features, a solid design, and class-leading software support. Note: select the "we'll help you connect this device to a carrier" option to get this discount.
Price check: $499 @ Amazon

View Deal
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $699 at Amazon

The largest phone in the Google Pixel 9 family is now on sale. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 chip, 16GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of cameras, you get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) and 42MP selfie cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review said this phone has the brightest display and best battery life of any Pixel phone yet.

View Deal
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $749 at Amazon

Featuring a super bright 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 processor, 16GB of RAM and 128GB storage, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is a winner. It has an awesome camera setup with 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7) and 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) lenses, as well as a 42MP selfie (f/2.2) cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro review said this phone is "almost magical" and has a ton of useful AI features like Best Take and Magic Editor.

View Deal
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold : was $1,799 now $1,449 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's flagship foldable phone, and one of the best-performing foldables available right now. In our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, we praised its impressive 11.5 hour battery life, the powerful Tensor G4 chip, 48MP camera and intelligent Gemini AI features.

View Deal

Google Pixel Watch deals

Google Pixel Watch 3 (GPS/41mm)
Google Pixel Watch 3 (GPS/41mm): was $349 now $289 at Amazon

The third-generation Google Pixel smartwatch is a huge step up from previous iterations. Impressive health features include an extremely accurate heart rate sensor and advanced running metrics. You'll also get 6 months of Fitbit Premium free when you register your new Pixel Watch 3. Plus, the watch's battery can last about 24 hours with normal use, or up to 36 hours in battery saver mode and.

View Deal

Google Pixel Tablet deals

Google Pixel Tablet (128GB)
Google Pixel Tablet (128GB): was $399 now $279 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market, even at full price. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and great photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality. With $120 off, this is a fantastic deal.

View Deal

Google Pixel Buds deals

Google Pixel Buds A-Series
Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was $99 now $79 at Amazon

Google's answer to Apple's AirPods are now on sale at Amazon. In our Google Pixel Buds A-Series review, we said they offer a decent range of features for the money. While the A-Series aren’t the best-sounding earbuds out there, if you’re a Google Pixel owner or have a modern Android phone, these are a really good budget option.

View Deal
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $229 now $179 at Amazon

In our Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 review we said their noise canceling and sound are excellent, but Pixel phone users are going to like their Gemini features even more. You'll be able to control your music with your voice and even ask queries directly to your earbuds.

View Deal

Google Nest deals

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen): was $279 now $249 at Amazon

In our Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) review, we appreciated this device's sleek new edgeless design and improved AI experience. Its ability to learn your climate habits while analyzing outdoor conditions to optimize your system on the fly makes it one of the best smart thermostats we've tested. It even offers energy monitoring and HVAC system health assessments to inform you of any issues.

View Deal
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

