Samsung's next foldable flip phone might be cheaper than you think — here's what we know

It appears that Samsung could be working on a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung has a long history of releasing variants of its mainline phones. For instance, a recent leak gave us our first look at the FE version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, it seems that this isn't the only foldable getting a variant, as a recent leak has revealed that we could be getting a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 too.

According to Korean blogger Yeux1122 (via Android Police) Samsung plans to release a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 6 FE model next year. Yeux didn't go into much detail about the device, they hinted that it might be released simultaneously with the next generation of Samsung foldable phones as well as an April release for the Galaxy S25 Slim.

This information matches a recent post on X by Jukanlosreve, who noted a Samsung executive stating that the company is looking to lower the barrier to foldable phones. Undoubtedly, Samsung foldables are pricey, making them inaccessible to many people. As such, Samsung releasing a cheaper option would make sense and help it compete with the $499 Nubia Flip 5g.

Samsung Conference Call -“We are considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users,” hinting at the preparation of budget-friendly foldable models.The Fold will…October 31, 2024

While we don't know the specs, we can make some assumptions based on the current Z Flip 6. The device would likely keep the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip rather than the Snapdragon 8 Elite, due to how much that upgrade would cost. It would also likely offer a similar camera setup to the current model, and we would expect it to launch with Android 16.

The idea of a cheaper Galaxy foldable is an interesting one, and it does make sense. However, as with any device, it is a tricky tightrope of value to the company and value to the consumer. We can only wait and see if such a device can take a place in our best foldable list or not.

