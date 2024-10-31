Surprise! Samsung just tipped to release Galaxy S25 Slim

Entering 2025, it may be a year of experimentation for Samsung as the Korean company looks to rebound after a seemingly lackluster couple of years. There are reports that it is looking into rebranding its premium line of phones away from the Galaxy name.

And now, a new rumor from the Korean publication etnews (via regular leaker Jukanlosreve) claims that Samsung is working on a "slim" model for the Galaxy S25 series. However, it wouldn't launch with the main series.

According to the report, the Galaxy S25 Slim would launch later in the year as a follow-up. Rumors claim the slimmer S25 will be an experimental launch to gauge public interest. If the device succeeds, we might see a Galaxy S26 Slim added to the lineup in 2026.

Unnamed industry sources said, "It is possible that it will release it in small quantities to gauge market response and change the lineup the year after next."

This isn't entirely out of left field for Samsung. The firm launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July. It just recently released the Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which is thinner, lighter and features a larger display, though that phone, so far, is only available in Korea, with a potential Chinese release coming soon. It suggests we could see a slim S25 device around April 2025.

Leaker Jukanlosreve said, "I believe this will involve the adoption of the Exynos 2400 and a launch in April."

Samsung has struggled to get the next generation of Exynos chips off the ground with less than viable yields at its foundries. However, there are reports that the company is already looking to next year for its next processors. So, it wouldn't be a big surprise if the company put its in-house chip into an experimental release.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The report suggests that Samsung is considering a slim model in response to the much-rumored iPhone 17 Slim. The Slim model is replacing the Plus model in Apple's iPhone lineup. Beyond being thinner, it also might feature a smaller 6.6-inch display.

Apple and Samsung have both been in a race to produce thinner phones in the last few years, with Samsung promoting the Z Fold 6 as one of the thinnest Samsung phones. Apple didn't shy away from touting how much thinner the iPhone 16 series is compared to last year's models.

Samsung needs to shake up its phone business, and the more we learn about 2025, the more it seems like the company is looking to find new ways to entice people to purchase its devices.

More from Tom's Guide