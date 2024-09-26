Galaxy S24 FE launches at $649 — triple cameras, Exynos chip, and Galaxy AI features

News
By
published

Samsung's newest Fan Edition phone is finally here

Galaxy S24 FE demonstrating Circle to Search feature
(Image credit: Samsung)

Squeezing just one more device into its phone lineup, the Galaxy S24 FE arrives just in time for the upcoming holiday season as a bridge between the Galaxy S24 and the budget Galaxy A35. It's clearly not flagship caliber, nor is it low enough in price to be a best cheap phone contender.

This latest Fan Edition, features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 2400e chip, 4,700 mAh battery, 8GB RAM, 128GB starting storage 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

What’s interesting is how it shares a very similar camera setup as the Galaxy S4, which gives it just enough versatility to capture amazing photos and video. Of course, it’ll be interesting to see how the quality compares to the S24, but it’s amplified by AI-assisted features such as Photo Assist that uses generative AI to edit photos, Instant Slo-Mo to transform any video into slow motion, and much more. 

More importantly, the Galaxy S24 FE gains a few Galaxy AI features that didn’t make it to the Galaxy A35 and A55. In fact, it shares the same Live Translate feature that works with third party apps, Interpreter Mode for two-way conversation with AI-assisted translation, Circle to Search, Note Assist, Sketch to Edit, Instant Slow-Mo, Photo Assist, and more. 

All of this makes for a compelling phone for those who don't want to shell out more for the Galaxy S24, but its $649.99 starting cost isn't a whole lot more. It'll be available in 4 colors (Blue, Graphite, Gray, and Mint) with an October 3 wide release date.

People thinking about buying the Galaxy S24 FE might have a tougher decision because it's $50 more than last year's Galaxy S23 FE  — but $150 less than the S24. There seems to be just enough of a gap to choose the Galaxy S24 FE, but putting it through some testing will ultimately point to a clearer answer.

