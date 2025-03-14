One of Apple’s most controversial AI features could be coming to Android phones

News
By published

Notification summaries could come to Android 16

android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
(Image credit: Future/Google)

AI is the new hotness in smartphone tech, or so the phone makers keep telling us, and it should be no surprise that they’ve already started lifting ideas from one another.

While this has the benefit of ensuring people have access to all the best AI features, it could also see them lumbered with the worst ones.

Case in point; Apple’s notification summaries feature. Despite being widely regarded as one of the worst parts of Apple Intelligence, the newly-released Android 16 beta 3 features references to a very similar-sounding notification summary system. Which doesn’t strike me as a good thing.

While this new notification summary feature hasn’t been enabled yet, different code strings are in the beta — and reveal some information about how the summaries might work.

How Android's notification summaries might work

The good news is that it looks like users will be able to turn off notification summaries for individual apps. So if you do start getting inaccurate notifications, a problem that forced Apple to turn off notification summaries for a time, you can just switch off any of the offending apps.

Different strings also show that notifications with “similar themes” can be grouped together. These groups can also be silenced, which could be very beneficial for all those times you don’t want to be overwhelmed by specific types of notifications.

Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority points out these strings only seem to relate to “conversation” notifications. After getting the feature working in Android 16 beta 3, Rahman spotted that apps would have to specifically designate their notifications as conversation notifications.

That way Android doesn’t have to scan the contents first, and means the AI isn’t looking through every notification you get. Of course summaries won’t work unless Google’s AI can read and analyze the contents of your messages.

Not making the same mistake as Apple

Priority Notifications appearing on an iPhone lock screen

(Image credit: Apple)

It's unclear whether other apps will eventually get notification summaries at some point in the future. That said, keeping it limited to these kinds of apps would prevent the AI getting important notifications wrong.

The fact that Apple Intelligence was interfering with news headlines, and offering straight misinformation at times, definitely contributed to the backlash.

But since this feature isn’t officially available yet, there's no telling when Google might release it to the masses. It could be part of Android 16, but it may also not. We’ll just have to wait and see.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
Android 16 just tipped for major notification upgrade — this will save you time
Apple Intelligence logo made to look like puzzle on iPhone
Apple scraps Apple Intelligence news feature in wake of false headlines
Apple Intelligence logo on iPhone with Apple logo in background
Apple Intelligence will make a major change to notifications — after serious complaints about misinformation
Apple Intelligence logo on iPhone
Apple temporarily limits notification summaries in iOS 18.3 update — here's why
Priority Notifications appearing on an iPhone lock screen
iOS 18.4 has one killer upgrade that will make your life easier — here's how to set it up
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
Android 16 could fix one of the most annoying things about AI tools
Latest in Android Phones
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
One of Apple’s most controversial AI features could be coming to Android phones
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a pre-orders could come with a free Google TV Streamer — what we know
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Older Samsung phones are finally getting One UI 7 — here's all the devices
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
Android 16 beta 3 arrives today — all the newest features
Try Galaxy home screen on iPhone 16 Pro Max
You can now try Samsung's latest One UI 7 software on your iPhone — here's how
Genshin Impact on a OnePlus Nord 4
Genshin Impact on Android finally adds controller support — 4 years after iOS
Latest in News
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
One of Apple’s most controversial AI features could be coming to Android phones
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Pro Max leak claims it’s ready for production — and seems to confirm its new design
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
Google Gemini vs GPT 4o
ChatGPT just got a massive update that lets you replace Gemini on your Android phone
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
I love my Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses — but Zuckerberg's plan to create Oakley's my Dad would wear is kind of cringe
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
I'm worried about the latest Nvidia RTX 5060 price leak — but one thing could change my mind
More about android phones
Google Pixel 9a render

Google Pixel 9a pre-orders could come with a free Google TV Streamer — what we know
Galaxy Z Fold playing severance

I used a Samsung foldable for streaming my favorite shows — here's what happened

A purple Chilkey ND75 LP mechanical keyboard

This low-profile keyboard is what I needed to get me into modding — and it stuns with its performance
See more latest
Most Popular
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Pro Max leak claims it’s ready for production — and seems to confirm its new design
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain runs for the ball in his Quarterfinal round match during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California
Indian Wells 2025 men’s semi-finals live stream: how to watch tennis online
Google Gemini vs GPT 4o
ChatGPT just got a massive update that lets you replace Gemini on your Android phone
Cumulus Coffee Machine
I tried this high-tech coffee maker that makes nitro cold brew in seconds, and I'll never order an espresso martini at a bar again
Iga Swiatek of Poland in action in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in March, 2025.
Indian Wells women’s semi-finals: how to watch tennis live streams online
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
I love my Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses — but Zuckerberg's plan to create Oakley's my Dad would wear is kind of cringe
Sam Altman
OpenAI takes aim at authors with a new AI model that's 'good at creative writing'
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
I'm worried about the latest Nvidia RTX 5060 price leak — but one thing could change my mind
Electric State; Anora; Wheel of Time
9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 14-16)