You can now try Samsung's latest One UI 7 software on your iPhone — here's how

Try Galaxy lets you sample the latest Samsung features on any other phone

Try Galaxy home screen on iPhone 16 Pro Max
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Users of iPhones or most Android phones who have been wondering what using the latest Samsung phones is like: there's good news. Samsung just updated its Try Galaxy app to mirror the Galaxy S25, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56, and its other latest handsets, so you can see what the Galaxy life is like without putting down your existing phone.

The Try Galaxy feature has been around for a few years already, but if you're unaware of it, it works like this:

Head to the Try Galaxy webpage and then install the app via a home screen shortcut. From here, you can get a self-guided tour of Samsung's interface on any mobile device.

Try Galaxy Now Brief on iPhone 16 Pro Max

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This includes simulations of the home screen, notification shade and a quick settings menu, as well as several fun texts to read in the Messages app and a demo of the Camera app.

But with the new update, you can now try One UI 7-exclusive features like the Now Brief summary of your upcoming day and Galaxy AI features like Object Eraser. There are also details on Samsung's latest flagship models and the Smart Switch app (in case you're really serious about moving phones).

Try Galaxy home screen on iPhone 16 Pro Max

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In my experience, Try Galaxy worked brilliantly on an iPhone 16 Pro Max, although it feels very odd to navigate a Samsung interface on an Apple-made device, especially with on-screen buttons.

Try Galaxy camera sample on iPhone 16 Pro Max

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I tried this with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, too, which didn't work so well since there was a big black bar at the top, presumably because the app's designed for lower-res displays.

Try Galaxy quick settings on Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And if you really want to, you can run the app on your Galaxy phone, too, in case you want to see what the new software is like if you're still waiting for Samsung to roll out the update to your older handset.

Try Galaxy on Galaxy S25 Ultra

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Try Galaxy sounds bizarre, but it's a smart way for Samsung to show off without users having to go and find a friend with a Galaxy phone and ask to borrow it, or head into a store with sample units and run the risk of getting the hard sell from a store clerk.

If you need more convincing of the Galaxy line-up's merits beyond Try Galaxy, then check out our best Samsung phones guide for the top phones the company offers. And see where they lie on our wider best Android phones and best phones guides, as Samsung phones are often some of the top models you can buy at a given time.

