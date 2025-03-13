I’ve been using Apple Intelligence for 3 months — here are 5 features I use every day

Over the past three months, integrating Apple Intelligence into my daily routine has transformed everything from my productivity and writing to the way I interact with my friends.

I’ll be honest, I don’t use all of Apple’s suite of AI-powered features. But the ones I do use save me time while also adding a layer of personalization to my experience. Here are the key features I've come to rely on every day.

1. Notification Summaries

(Image credit: Future)

The Notification Summary feature is my favorite because it has been instrumental in reducing distractions.

By summarizing notifications from various apps, Apple Intelligence presents the information concisely, allowing me to stay informed without feeling overwhelmed. I can still see the important information coming in from my kids’ school, but since not everything is “breaking news,” I am able to skim what’s important to read now (a message from my kid's teacher) or save for later (Amazon just shipped a package).

Also, the Reduce Interruptions focus mode further enhances this by filtering out non-essential notifications, helping me maintain concentration during critical tasks.

2. ChatGPT Integration

(Image credit: Future)

The system-wide integration of ChatGPT has elevated the capabilities of Apple Intelligence. Siri is able to handle more by leveraging ChatGPT, which means the AI assistant seems to get confused less often. I’m noticing a far more accurate and comprehensive response than ever before.

Whether I’m trying to figure out what the weather will be this week or what to do over the weekend, Siri and ChatGPT give me the most up-to-date information in real-time.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Enhanced Siri

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, Apple’s overhaul of Siri with Apple Intelligence has significantly improved my interaction with the virtual assistant. Enhanced natural language processing allows for more nuanced and context-aware responses.

Before it seemed as though I was constantly repeating myself or the AI was offering me suggestions that were completely irrelevant. Now, it even understands my 4-year-old, which is really saying something.



I've noticed my experience with Siri is far more seamless and the option to interact via text has made it more versatile, especially in situations where voice interaction isn't ideal. This improvement has made Siri a more reliable and integral part of my daily device usage.

4. Natural Language Search in Photos

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Photos app's integration with Apple Intelligence has enhanced how I manage and relive my visual memories. As a mom with three kids, I have more than 100,000 photos in my collection. Obsessive, I know, but to be fair, about 50,000 of those are of my cats. And Apple Intelligence is made for users like me.

The ability to create custom memory movies and search my photos by describing what I’m looking for has made it easy to pull up memories and share moments. My photo library is far more organized, dynamic, and enjoyable.

5. Genmoji

(Image credit: Apple)

I’m constantly making Genmojis to apply to my conversations. It’s not as obsessive as my photo addiction, but it’s close. The introduction of Genmoji with Apple Intelligence has made my messaging so much more fun.

By creating custom emoji-like images based on text descriptions or existing photos, I can express emotions and ideas exactly how I want my thoughts to come across. Genmojis almost always get a laugh, which makes messaging a lot more fun.

The one I can’t stand? Mail categorization

(Image credit: Future)

It's not really an Apple Intelligence per se, as the Mail redesign in iOS 18 works on any phone that runs the latest version of Apple's software. But it does tap into some AI to rearrange your inbox — and I can't stand it.

I can’t tell you how many emails I have missed because of this feature. I prefer “List mode” rather than “Categories,” but Mail will occasionally revert back, which is frustrating.

Essentially, iOS 18 Mail categorizes incoming emails into Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions.

I don’t need my emails managed. I don’t need Categories and prefer to see messages all at once, so I can determine on my own what is important. I missed a special event at my preschooler’s school because Apple Intelligence miscategorized the email. (Fortunately, you can switch back to the list view, as I mentioned.)



While I appreciate the AI-generated summaries that appear in Mail, they aren’t always correct. This feature has caused more frustration for me than organization.

Final thoughts

Apple Intelligence has seamlessly woven AI capabilities into various aspects of my daily device interactions. From enhancing productivity to increasing creativity, these features have enriched my experience. More to the point, the tools that I use have seamlessly integrated into my life, making my experience with my devices more intuitive and personalized.