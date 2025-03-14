Google Pixel 9a pre-orders could come with a free Google TV Streamer — what we know

Rumor has it that the Pixel 9a will be getting an early launch this year, possibly as soon as March 19.

According to a new report at GSMArena, it sounds like anyone picking up the Pixel 9a might also get a free gift in the process. That seems to be the case in Europe, at least.

According to the site “certain markets” within the Eurozone “ will be eligible for this freebie when they buy the Pixel 9a from “certain Google partners”. What sort of gift is likely to come with a $500 phone, you ask? Apparently, it’s the Google TV Streamer, which was first released last year.

Specific details about this deal, like whether it’s a limited-time pre-order bonus, haven’t been divulged. But if this deal operates like previous Pixel launches, the Streamer will be available for those who pre-order or buy within the first few weeks of release.

What exactly is the Google TV Streamer?

The $99 streaming box is a replacement for Google’s Chromecast with Google TV. It’s larger and more expensive than the older streaming dongle, but it also offers a bunch more hardware — including more storage, better performance, and ports like Ethernet.

Although, as before, plugging in gives you access to the Google TV software, with up to 4K resolution at 60FPS and various flavors of HDR.

That’s not such a bad bonus gift to get, assuming you need a new kind of streaming device for your TV. If you’re already happy with that part of your AV setup, then another plug-in box is only going to be of limited interest.

Then again without any new cheap Pixel Buds or wearables on the way (that we know of), there isn’t a whole lot Google could give away with the Pixel 9a. I guess something is better than nothing, especially if Google sticks with the same $500 price tag as the Pixel 8a.

What to expect from Pixel 9a

The Pixel 9a is rumored to come with a 6.3-inch Actua display, with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. On the back, we’re expecting a pair of cameras featuring a 48MP main and 13MP ultrawide lens, plus a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

Inside the Tensor G4 chipset will liikely power all the AI features we’ve come to know from the rest of the Pixel 9 family.

You read about all the latest Pixel 9a news and rumors in our Google Pixel 9a hub. But we shouldn’t have too long to wait before we hear all about this phone from Google itself.