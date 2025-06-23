Nothing Phone 3 specs leak claims 3 key upgrades are coming — what we know

The Nothing Phone 3 is claimed to be the company's first true flagship phone. However, the truth of that claim depends entirely on the device's specifications.

Thankfully, a recent leak on X by relatively unknown leaker Gadget Bits (via Android Authority) has given us an idea of the possible specs. According to their post, the Nothing Phone 3 will feature a 6.7-inch LTPO display with a 1.5k resolution. While this might be the same size as the current Nothing Phone 2’s 1080p OLED display, the new display should offer more detail better power efficiency thanks to an LTPO display’s ability to use variable refresh rates.

Alongside the screen, the leak states that the Nothing Phone 3 will be coming with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope camera with 3x zoom, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP front camera. The Nothing Phone 2, in comparison, features a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide and a 32MP main camera, with no telephoto camera at all. The rumored camera loadout for the Phone 3 is closer to the cameras we saw on the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, although that phone’s ultrawide camera was only 8MP.

🚨 ExclusiveNothing Phone (3)- 6.7" 1.5k OLED LTPO display- 50mp + 50mp 3x periscope + 50mp UW- 50mp front- 5150mAh battery (typ) + 100W charging- Wireless + reverse wireless charging- NFC, eSIM- Nothing OS 3.5 on Android 15- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4Launching on July 1st pic.twitter.com/GB3TaeekT6June 21, 2025

The next thing to take note of is that the phone will supposedly feature a 5,150 mAh battery, which is larger than any of the other phones in Nothing’s roster. This larger battery, when combined with the power-saving screen, could help the Nothing Phone 3 find a place on our best phone battery life list. On top of that, the leaks state that the Nothing Phone 3 will feature 100W charging, which is a marked improvement from the 45W seen on the Nothing Phone 2, and the 50W featured on the newer Nothing Phone 3a.

What else do we know about the Nothing Phone 3?

While some might have hoped that Nothing would include the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Nothing Co-founder Carl Pei recently confirmed in a YouTube video that the phone will feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. While we haven’t had a chance to test a phone with this chip, Pei indicated that the Nothing Phone 3 will be faster and offer better performance than the Nothing Phone 2 and its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

We also have a good idea of what the phone is going to cost users in the U.S., thanks to a recent leak on Bluesky. When Nothing first teased the device during Google I/O, it was stated that the phone would cost £800 in the U.K. The leak states that the phone will cost $799 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 16GB/512GB configuration will cost around $899.

The Nothing Phone 3 is looking to be a marked improvement over the current models, at least if this leak is accurate. However, it’s always worth taking anything like this with some healthy scepticism, especially if it’s from a relatively unknown source.

