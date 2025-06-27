Nothing Phone 3 design just leaked in full — here's what the new renders show

The Nothing Phone 3 is coming very soon, and should feature a whole new design. The question is, what is that design actually going to look like? Well, these newly leaked renders (via Android Headlines ) show off the phone from just about every angle.

Unsurprisingly, Nothing is carrying on with the design style that it's best known for — with similarities to the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. You get the same semi-transparent look, and the unique arrangement of the rear camera array.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Admittedly there's also no visible Glyph Interface hardware, meaning that Nothing's trademark rear-mounted lights may not be coming. The company did warn us this would be happening.

However, there is an LED Glyph Matrix in the top right corner of the phone. The images show that being used as some kind of equalizer, which could add that unique "wow" factor to the phone in place of the Glyphs. There's also the opportunity for better personalization, thanks to the multitude of LED lights.

Color wise, if Android Headlines' info is accurate, we're looking at a choice of white, black or blue.

Nothing Phone 3a: Other leaked specs

Nothing Phone 3 vs Nothing Phone 3 Pro and Nothing Phone 3a (Image credit: Android Headlines)

I use the word leak quite lightly here, because Nothing has a habit of revealing a bunch of key phone specs ahead of the official launch. Like the fact the Phone 3 won't have a Glyph interface on the back.

One of those reveals is that the Phone 3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. While not quite as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in other flagship phones it's still a new chip that should prove better than other options. And for a cheaper price.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also confirmed to be a 50MP telephoto camera, and while we've not been given exact confirmation, rumor has it that the main and ultrawide lenses will have the same resolution.

The rumors also suggest that we'll get a 5,150 MAh battery, 100W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. And it's all packed into a 6.7-inch phone with a FHD+ OLED display.

We don't have long to find out, though, since the Nothing Phone 3 launch event is scheduled to take place next week on July 1 at 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.