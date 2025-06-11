Nothing Phone 3 image leak shows us the back of the phone — and the Glyph Interface is missing

Recently Nothing revealed the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, which is due to launch in July, wouldn't come with the company's trademark "Glyph interface" lights on the back. Those of you hoping for some kind of replacement are going to want to brace yourselves for disappointment.

Leaker Max Jambor just shared an image of what he claims is the Nothing Phone 3. While the camera design certainly looks like a Nothing phone, there's no sign of any Glyph lights or a substitute feature that does the same thing.

There have already been quite a few teasers and leaks, but that's not enough. Here comes your very first look at the upcoming Nothing Phone (3)! 👀 pic.twitter.com/zuxVQfu3XsJune 10, 2025

Glyph lights are a unique way of informing users when they have a notification, lighting up the back of the phone. The lights could also be used in tandem with the camera app, using the LEDs to offer much better lighting than a traditional single-LED flash. That also means the flashlight feature is stronger for the same reason.

Other impressive options include using the Glyphs as a music visualizer, a volume level indicator, a progress bar (which includes battery charging), and even a feature that lets you set your own custom light and sound alerts. A red LED light can similarly be used to show when the camera is recording.

It's a gimmick, there's no denying that, but it's definitely a cool thing to have on your phone — especially considering how versatile the Glyphs can be.

It's a gimmick, there's no denying that, but it's definitely a cool thing to have on your phone — especially considering how versatile the Glyphs can be.

The Nothing Phone 3, on the other hand, just seems to have an ordinary-looking camera flash above the main camera lens.

Thankfully, though, it still maintains the translucent back and the unique design we've come to expect from Nothing's handsets. Plus, like the Nothing Phone 3A and 3A Pro, there are 3 cameras to take advantage of.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It'll be interesting to hear how Nothing explains the loss of the Glyph Interface on this phone, especially considering its rumored $800 price tag. But we'll have to wait until next month's launch event to find out.

In the meantime be sure to check out our Nothing Phone 3 hub for all the latest news and rumors about the phone.