Nothing Phone 3 could ditch this iconic feature — RIP Glyph interface

We know that the Nothing Phone 3 is coming at some point in Q3, likely July, but this isn't stopping the company from teasing the phone in advance. Unfortunately, the latest teaser claims that the company will be making a controversial change — and killing the trademark Glyph interface.

Nothing posted the teaser on X, complete with the caption "We killed the Glyph interface." Nothing CEO Carl Pei also responded to the tweet with a simple "RIP," but no further elaboration on what this could potentially mean.

We killed the Glyph Interface. pic.twitter.com/wlLHNzzc72May 29, 2025

It's a strange thing to announce, considering how the Glyph interface helps Nothing phone visually stand apart from their competition. So I can't help but wonder whether this is some sort of publicity stunt, akin to Duolingo declaring that its owl mascot had died because nobody ever did their lessons.

A few days ago Nothing posted a different teaser claiming that "it's all in the details." Which I'm sure may have something to do with the recent Glyph interface obituary, but I'm unsure how exactly.

My best guess is that Nothing is replacing the current Glyph interface with something new, and possibly better. So while the Glyph interface could indeed be dead, the Nothing Phone 3 could feature something that works in a similar way — but with more features offered.

What we know about Nothing Phone 3

One of the biggest things to note about the Nothing Phone 3 is that we may see quite a large price hike. While Nothing devices are typically known for their low price tags, especially for the hardware, Carl Pei has confirmed the phone will cost £800 in the U.K.

While we don't know how that might convert to different currencies around the world, that's still the same price as an iPhone 16 in the U.K.. Which means Nothing seems to be targeting a much different market than its past offerings.

It's also rumored that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. While that's not the latest and best Snapdragon chipset, it's still a pretty powerful piece of hardware — with excellent performance and power efficiency. Not to mention AI prowess. But no matter which way you look at it, this is certainly a big step up from the 8+ Gen 1 chip found in the Nothing Phone 2.

There's still a lot we don't know at this stage, though. Nothing has a habit of teasing certain upgrades in the run-up to a phone's official launch. So be sure to check out our Nothing Phone 3 hub for all the latest news and rumors.