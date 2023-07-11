Nothing Phone 2 hands-on: More lights, better cameras, all action

The Nothing Phone (2) is here to dethrone the Google Pixel 7a as the mid-range king, especially now that it's hitting the U.S. with upgrades and changes that make it seemingly irresistible. But it will all come down to the camera performance.

Carl Pei talked a lot about the Nothing Phone 1 all throughout last year, but despite receiving a strong reception from fans and critics, the biggest blockade was the fact that it was never officially sold in the U.S. That’s changing this time around with the release of the Nothing Phone (2), and quite frankly, it’s one gunning to be one of the best mid-range phone contenders this year.

For the company, it’s a huge step in making a name for itself outside the fanbase community it’s fostered — which will give consumers in the U.S. who aren’t familiar with the brand a taste of what it has to offer. Keeping faithful to the design language that made the original stand out in a sea of traditional looking slates, the Nothing Phone (2) takes everything about the original and makes it bolder.

In my Nothing Phone (2) hands-on, you'll see what changes and upgrades have been made to back up its slightly higher $599 cost.

Nothing Phone (2): Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $599 USD, $929 CAD Colors White, Dark Grey Display 6.7-inch OLED (2412 x 1080, 394ppi) Rear cameras 50MP (f/1.88) main; 50MP ultrawide (f/2.2) Front camera 32MP (f/2.45) Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,700 mAh Wired charging 45W Wireless charging 15W Dimensions 6.38 x 3 x 0.33 inches / 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm Weight 7.09 ounces / 201.2 grams

Nothing Phone (2): Price and availability

(Image credit: Future)

While it is indeed going to be on sale in the U.S., the Nothing Phone (2) is following the strategy that Carl Pei made popular during his tenure with OnePlus by hosting pop-up events where people can buy the phone. For those who are serious about getting the Nothing Phone (2) first, your best bet is to attend the pop-up event at 69 Gansevoort Street in New York on July 13 from 7:00 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET. It’s a first come, first serve basis — so your best chance is to show up early.

That’s because the Nothing Phone (2) will be selling for $599 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, $699 for the 12GB/256GB, and finally $799 for the 12GB/512GB model. These prices give its main rival, the Google Pixel 7a, some heated competition given how they’re separated by $100.

Can’t make the pop-up event? No need to worry because you’ll be able to place a pre-order right now through Nothing’s website, while its official rollout will be on Friday, July 17 at 4:00 AM ET. It’ll also be coming to the UK and other markets in Europe on the same day.

Nothing Phone (2): Design

(Image credit: Future)

I never got the chance to check out the original Nothing Phone (1), but I have to admit that the Nothing Phone (2)’s design is a refreshing one that no doubt is striking in every way. First of all, there’s something really cool about a phone with a transparent casing — giving me a peek into what’s actually inside the phone.

Its overall design language, however, reminded me a lot of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. With its rounded 100% recycled aluminum frame combined with a glass back that subtly curves around the edges, it feels very similar in the hand, but it’s significantly lighter at 7.09 ounces versus the heavier 8.47 ounce weight of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While it has its similarities, the Nothing Phone (2) is made more remarkable by the true standout feature on the back of the phone. I’m referring to the upgraded LED strips that make up its new Glyph Interface. The strips have been separated more this time around to deliver richer notifications that go beyond the obvious. For example, there will be the option to use the lights as a countdown timer for your favorite delivery service.

On one hand, I do like how I’ll be able to use the new Glyph interface for more things, but at the same time, I wish Nothing could’ve added some color to the mix. Don’t get me wrong, it’s certainly a head turner whenever the LED strips come on, but adding a little bit of color would’ve been the next logical step.

Nothing Phone (2): Display

(Image credit: Future)

Taking that bigger is better approach, the Nothing Phone (2) ups the ante with a larger 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels. It relatively takes up the same footprint as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but I enjoy how it’s sporting a punch hole cutout for its 32-megapixel front facing camera — paired with a skinny bezel.

Much like other OLED panels, I like how it maintains its clarity at all angles and how colors are also richer in tone. In my brief time checking out the Nothing Phone (2), it’s hard to say how well the display will handle under sunny conditions. It looks fine indoors, but I’ll have to see how it does outside. Thankfully, it’s accompanied by a 120Hz refresh rate that gives the screen fluid motions navigating around the interface.

Nothing Phone (2): Cameras

(Image credit: Future)

I personally never look too much into camera specs, mainly because it’s more than just the hardware at stake. Frankly, there’s not much of an upgrade on paper if you’re to look at the dual-camera setup of the Nothing Phone (2) — which consists of a 50-megapixel f/1.88 main camera paired with a 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens. This setup is no different from other mid-rangers, so I’m not surprised here.

What I’m really looking forward to seeing is how much of an improvement the Nothing Phone (2) might show with the new Sony IMX890 sensor on the main camera. There’s an advanced 18-bit Image Signal Process (ISP) that reportedly will capture more data, allowing for a stronger HDR performance that should yield flagship caliber results. I’m curious how that main sensor will perform under low light, seeing that the IMX766 sensor used by the Nothing Phone (1) was underwhelming in our review.

Over on the video side, the Nothing Phone (2) can now shoot in 4K at 60fps with the main rear cameras, while the combination of EIS and OIS will help to keep the footage steady if you’re moving a lot.

Nothing Phone (2): Software

(Image credit: Future)

Most of the Android smartphones I’ve tested in the last couple of years all tend to follow a minimalist look and feel that closely resembles stock Android, but the Nothing Phone (2) is an oddity. That’s because Nothing OS 2.0 does nicely to differentiate itself with a meticulous attention on detail with its widgets and icons.

Furthermore, I don’t care as much for secondary features — you know, the kind that forces you to remember new gestures and such. There’s none of that to get in the way of me using the phone. And you know what? I prefer it that way, since it covers all the Android basics. Sure, it doesn’t have Pixel exclusive features like real-time live translation, nor does it have the ribbon shortcut commonly found in Samsung’s One UI, but I don’t mind at all because it’s simplicity at its core.

However, there’s extra attention paid to the Nothing Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface. Without spending a whole lot of time, I feel like many of the settings and features for the Glyph Interface feel novel, but that might change the more I get acquainted with it.

Nothing Phone (2): Battery

(Image credit: Future)

Considering that the Nothing Phone (2)’s rocking a svelte 0.33-inch chassis, it’s nice knowing that it’s packing a 4,700 mAh battery under the hood — up from its predecessor’s 4,500 mAh capacity. I’m hoping that the bigger size paired with the battery saving optimizations of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor will deliver even longer results in our battery test. It's actually the same chip that powers flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

I’ll be testing out the Nothing Phone (2) more to see how its battery holds up to my daily use, but you should know that it features 45W wired charging that Nothing claims to fully charge the phone in just 55 minutes. Albeit, you'll need to supply yourself with the power adapter since it doesn’t come with one in the box. And lastly, it still features 15W wireless charging. There’s no change there over its predecessor, but I feel it’s the industry standard.

Nothing Phone (2): Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

The Nothing Phone 2 is bigger and bolder in every way over its predecessor. While its introduction into the U.S. is without question a necessary step, it’s going to need to convince me that its performance will be on par to what I’ve seen out of the Google Pixel 7a to claim that coveted crown of the mid-range king.

Sure, it’s a polished looking smartphone that’s distinctively unique with its Glyph Interface, but I’m hoping more that its new camera sensor will add the necessary boost needed to be a camera phone worthy enough for today’s content creators. If it’s able to succeed in that, this may be the new flagship killer we’ve been waiting for.