Nothing Phone 3 confirmed for Q3 release — and it’s coming to the U.S.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has taken to X to seemingly announce the release period for the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, as well as confirm a full U.S. launch.

That's a good thing because there’s a lot to love about Nothing phones and they're become an easy recommendation for Android fans. After all, both the budget Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro are included on our list of the best cheap phones.

Pei stated the planned release for the fully configured Nothing Phone 3 is for the third quarter of 2025 during a Q&A session on X. That would mean it could be released as early as July. Pei followed this up by confirming in a separate post that the Nothing Phone 3 will be coming to the U.S.

Having news of a concrete U.S. release is great to hear, as Nothing has had a bit of a tumultuous experience when it comes to North America. For reference, while the Nothing Phone 1 was announced for a beta launch, it never actually happened. The Nothing Phone 2 did see a release for certain carriers, but it remains the only model from the brand to have launched in the U.S.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

What do we know about the Nothing Phone 3?

Unfortunately, we don’t have much idea of what the phone will look like just yet, with the rumors about the device being uncharacteristically limited. However, one exciting snipped we've heard about the device, codenamed Tetris, is that it'll launch with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Qualcomm’s S series offers a focus on higher-end gaming and photography capabilities, but with the benefit of being cheaper to produce than the mainline Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 seen in the Galaxy S24 series.

While we might not know much about the phone, there are several things we would like to see from the Nothing Phone 3. The most obvious is for the phone to feature improved cameras and better durability over its predecessor.

If Nothing can deliver there, while keeping the distinct aesthetic it's known for, then I have little doubt that the Nothing Phone 3 could be one of the best cheap phones of 2025, if not one of the best phones in general.