Nothing's next two phones just got leaked — and they could arrive this year

Nothing is on something of a roll after the excellent reception of its recently-released Nothing Phone 2a budget handset. And yesterday, we heard whispers of a brand new pair of earbuds coming later this month that could rival the AirPods.

But it seems there's even more brewing at Nothing HQ, according to a post on X from leaker Dylan Roussel. The claim is that two more Nothing phones are set for release this year, tagged with the code names PacMan Pro and Tetris.

Unpacking the first one, that's likely to be a variant of the Nothing Phone 2a, which originally had two working titles: Aerodactyl and PacMan. It's not hard to envision something along the lines of a community edition, akin to the rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 FE or perhaps some kind of collaboration. Although, tagging Pro on the end makes me wonder if it's going to be a step up in terms of hardware and performance. Almost like a middle-ground between the Nothing Phone 2 and the 2a.

Tetris, meanwhile, could be our first mention of the Nothing Phone 3 — which would seem the natural next step for a phone brand going from strength to strength.

PacmanPro - Tetris.Hi Nothing team 👋 https://t.co/fTp4p5UutEApril 3, 2024 See more

At this early stage, there's little else to go on in terms of what the Nothing Phone 3 may bring to the table. But the company is happy to rev the hype engine in advance of announcements, so we could have some official teases before too long.

The Nothing Phone 2 was announced back in July 2023, so we have at least a couple more months before I'd expect to see anything emerge. In terms of what to expect, Nothing will surely want to stick to what's working for it and keep the cool translucent design and the brand’s iconic Glyph Interface.

If there's one thing the company needs to add for the next version of its flagship device, it would be display out via USB-C — something my colleague Anthony was left wanting after he took the plunge on the Nothing Phone 2 last year.