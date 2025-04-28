iPhone 20 could be the most expensive iPhone has ever made — here’s why

You may have thought that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro redesign was quite a big change for Apple, but that could pale in comparison to iPhone 20. The problem is that this will end up being reflected with a rather premium price tag.

In the past, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is planning a “major shake-up” for the 2027 iPhone. Apparently this involves utilizing a lot more glass in the Pro model, which makes manufacturing “extraordinarily complex”.

Complicated manufacturing means that process is more expensive. Gurman now notes that the iPhone 20 will need new parts and production techniques, and as exciting as that is from a user experience standpoint, it means getting production up and running is going to take time and money.

All of which Apple is going to try and recoup in the phone’s final price tag.

The other factor to consider is that the complexities of the manufacturing mean this phone will likely have to be built in China.

Gurman notes that Apple plans to build “the bulk of its U.S. iPhones” in India by the year 2027 — something he does expect to happen. However the issues surrounding the iPhone 20 manufacturing process mean that it’s uncertain whether Apple would be able to build the devices in the country right away.

Tariff problems are everywhere

Apple has long praised the manufacturing expertise in China, noting that the number and quality of engineers in the country make it a prime location to build cutting-edge products. Steve Jobs said that while he was still alive, and that belief seems to have stuck around during Tim Cook’s tenure as CEO.

This hasn’t stopped Apple from trying to diversify its manufacturing to other countries, notably India. The country isn’t free from tariffs imposed by the Trump administration (assuming they ever come into force), they’re nowhere near the levels imposed on China.

The president has always targeted China in his many trade wars, and right now imports from the country face a 145% tariff. Which doesn’t bode well for an already-expensive iPhone 20, and could lead to the price doubling.

Considering an iPhone 16 Pro already costs $999, the fact the iPhone 20 could cost even more is bad enough. When you take the prospect of tariffs into account, it means this could be the single most expensive iPhone Apple has ever released. Assuming the foldable iPhone hasn’t already been released.

This is assuming tariffs go into force as announced. The biggest problem right now is the uncertainty surrounding tariffs, and the fact every time new rules are announced they get changed a few days later.

Either way, you better start saving now.