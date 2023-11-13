Should you buy the Emma Mattress in the Black Friday sales? I'm a sleep writer – here's my advice

The Emma Mattress isn't as well-known in America as it is in the UK, but it's still an excellent choice for side sleepers craving cozy pressure relief on a budget. The official Emma Sleep Black Friday mattress sale is now live, with 45% off the Emma Original in every size, reducing the price of a queen to $579 (was $1,053). That's a superb saving, but should you buy the Emma Mattress in the Black Friday deals? Is this the right bed for you?

Choosing the best mattress for your body and sleep style involves thinking about how you like to sleep, what challenges might stand in your way of comfy sleep, and who else you share a bed with. Budget, of course, is also a big consideration and at 45% off thanks to this new mattress sale, the Emma Original Mattress has that point licked. But would about the rest?

In my job as a sleep and mattress writer for Tom's Guide, I know from research and our in-house test data that even the best memory foam mattresses trap heat to some extent. So as an all-foam bed, the Emma Original may not be breathable enough for hot sleepers. The contouring comfort though is excellent.

If you're thinking about buying this popular bed but want to explore the pros and cons first, I can help you with that right here. Let's get started...

The Emma Original Mattress by Emma Sleep

Was: from $599

Now: from $329 at Emma Sleep

Saving: Up to $594 Summary: The Emma Original is ready to sleep on within 60-minutes, making it a great choice for anyone who wants a low-fuss mattress for less. It's available in six sizes, from twin to Cal king, and has a firmness level of 5 out of 10. That's on the softer side of medium, so I'd recommend the Emma as a great mattress for side sleepers above all others. That said, in our Emma Original mattress review even our back- and front-sleeping testers loved it. I think the Emma Mattress is also great for couples as the motion isolation is very good. It’s constructed from CertiPUR-US certified foam , with each of the three layers serving a different purpose. The bottom layer of HRX foam prevents sagging, while the mid layer uses Halo Memory Foam for spinal support. Airgocell foam sits at the top for temperature regulation, but our testers found that the foam did retain some warmth. Price history: While the Emma's best hybrid mattress has been reduced by 55%, the Emma Mattress is still one of the most affordable beds in the brand's range. I've seen Emma mattresses on sale for around 40% off, but here the brand is offering 45% off the Emma Original – plus there's an extra 5% off with the coupon EARLY5BF. This means you can get the Emma Original for half price, so I think Black Friday is definitely the best time to buy. Benefits: 365-night trial | Free shipping | 10-year warranty

Why you should buy the Emma Mattress this Black Friday

✅ 1. The Emma Mattress is good value for money

While it’s easy to focus on the discounts when shopping for a mattress during Black Friday season, I wouldn't want you to forget about the extras. From my experience writing about mattresses, fuzzy returns policies, short warranties and short sleep trials can say a lot about the mattress.

Luckily, the benefits that comes along with the Emma Original are generous. You get a 365-night sleep trial, free shipping and free returns (even luxury brands like Saatva have a return fee). You also get a 10-year warranty, which is standard among the best mattress in a box brands.

If you want a mattress with a lifetime warranty, I'd recommend taking a look at our guide to the best Saatva mattresses, and check out the Tom's Guide Nectar Mattress review and DreamCloud Mattress review.

In the current sale, you'll save 45% on any size of the Emma Original Mattress, with a queen reduced to $579 (was $1,053). I think this is a fantastic price for a comfy memory foam mattress from a trusted brand.

✅ 2. It's supportive for all sleeping positions

When reviewing the Emma Original, all of our testers praised the bed’s comfort – despite having different sleep styles. Side sleepers were especially impressed with the pressure relief, but our front-sleeping and back-sleeping reviewer also found it comfy.

Our mattress reviewers remarked that they loved sleeping on this bed, and instantly noticed the sink-in softness from night one. While heavier bodies may find they sink in a little too much, most sleepers will feel supported by the medium firm feel and side sleepers’ pressure points will be relieved.

For an excellent alternative, read our Helix Midnight Mattress review to discover why we rate it so highly for side sleepers.

✅ 3. It's a great choice for bedsharing couples

If you share a bed with a restless sleeper, you’ll need a bed with high motion isolation so that their motion isn’t transferred to your side of the bed when they toss and turn. Our review found that the Emma Original had great motion isolation – thanks to the thick layers of foam.

One tester (who shares a bed with a restless sleeper) was pleased to report that her sleep was undisturbed by her partner. We also performed a drop test (where we drop a 8kg weight onto a bed that has a wine glass balanced on it) on the mattress, and the glass only moved when the weight was dropped very close to it.

Why you shouldn’t buy the Emma Mattress this Black Friday

❌ 1. It's too warm for hot sleepers

If you tend to overheat at bedtime or suffer from night sweats, the Emma Original probably isn’t the right choice for you. While its Airgocell foam layer is supposed to provide temperature regulation, Tom's Guide testers found that it retains some warmth.

All-foam mattresses are notorious for trapping heat, and while none of our panellists overheated on the mattress, hot sleepers should probably avoid this warm-to-the-touch bed and choose a hybrid or choose from the best cooling mattresses instead.

One of my favorites right now is the Cocoon by Sealy Chill. It's a superb cooling bed available for only $699 in a queen size, plus you get up to $199 of free cooling sheets at Cocoon. I love the phase regulating cover, which also wicks away sweat, and how you can upgrade to an ever cooler model if you suffer from night sweats.

❌ 2. Memory foam is prone to dipping

If you’re a back or stomach sleeper with a heavier than average body, the sink-in softness of the Emma's memory foam may cause you to dip – which may lead to back pain. Another weak spot is the edge support.

Edge support (whether you can sit or sleep right up to the edge without dipping or collapsing) is not the Emma Original's strongest point. In fact, it made our testers feel as though they were dipping when they sat on the edge of the bed to get dressed.

My top recommendation for a bed with great edge support is the Saatva Classic, a hybrid innerspring that suits all sleepers because it comes in three levels of firmness and two heights. Take a look at the Tom's Guide Saatva Classic mattress review to see why it's so popular.