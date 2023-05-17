4 ways the Google Pixel Tablet beats the iPad

The Google Pixel Tablet is arguably the most exciting Android tablet in years. What distinguishes this slate from the best Android tablets is that it also functions as a smart home hub. In that sense, the Pixel Tablet is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

The best iPads have long dominated the tablet market due to their ease of use and better compatibility with third-party apps. Slates like the iPad Air 5 and iPad Pro M2 are some of the best tablets out there for these reasons and more. With that said, the Pixel Tablet has several features that iPads can’t match, based on our Pixel Tablet hands-on.

Below, we’ll go over four ways the Google Pixel Tablet beats the iPad.

Easy to charge

The Pixel Tablet comes bundled with its Charging Speaker Dock. This peripheral provides the tablet with many features — not least of which is keeping the slate charged when you're not using it as a tablet on the go.

The Google Pixel Tablet comes bundled with the Charging Speaker Dock. (Image credit: Future)

That might not sound monumental, but having a tablet that’s always charged for when you need it most can be a lifesaver. Best of all, the dock is free — meaning you’ll no longer have an excuse for a dead tablet.

Better sound through Google's charging dock

The Charging Speaker Dock gives the Pixel Tablet a big audio boost that can deliver up to four times more bass and overall louder sound compared to the tablet’s built-in speakers.

Considering how tablet speakers aren’t always the best, this is a great feature that can turn the Pixel Tablet into a pseudo home stereo system. And if you're watching movies (more on that in a bit), the better and louder audio quality will serve to enhance the experience.

Smart home control panel features

One of the Pixel Tablet’s main selling points is that it can be used as a smart home control panel. True, you can use iPads as a form of smart home control, but that might require you to go down the third-party or DYI route. With the Pixel Tablet, you get smart home functionality right out of the box.

The Google Pixel Tablet can be used as a smart home hub. (Image credit: Google)

You can control Google Home-compatible devices and other smart home devices via the Pixel Tablet when it’s in Hub Mode. This gives you a convenient way to control lights, adjust the thermostat or see the feed from a video doorbell. The slate’s large display also allows for a better view of what you have connected and where.

Built-in Chromecast

Since Google Chromecast is built into the Pixel Tablet, you'll be able to cast videos and music from your phone to the tablet when it’s in Hub Mode. Best of all, this feature works with the best Android phones and the best iPhones.

Apple has AirPlay, which is similar to Chromecast. However, since it was originally created for Apple devices, AirPlay has limited compatibility with devices and apps outside of the Apple ecosystem. In that sense, Chromecast has an edge over AirPlay.

Pixel Tablet outlook

When paired with the Charging Speaker Dock, the Google Pixel Tablet opens up a world of new features and functionality. The dock truly is the Pixel Tablet's secret weapon the iPad can’t match. It can deliver louder sounds via its speakers; charge the slate when it's not in use; turn the tablet into a smart home hub and enable the slate to function as an entertainment center. Google’s new tablet has a lot going for it.

That said, we’ll need to test the Google Pixel Tablet to see how it stacks up during everyday use. The Pixel Tablet launches on June 20 so it won’t be long until we deliver a full review.