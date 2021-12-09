Yellowstone launches companion podcast — listen to the first episode now

As John Dutton once said, "Words are weapons now." And there will be a lot of them on the Official Yellowstone Podcast, which launched today. The companion podcast will cover the series as a whole and Yellowstone season 4, which is currently airing on the Paramount Network.

The podcast comes from 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios and the Paramount Network and is hosted by Yellowstone cast member Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy. The first episode is already available (stream it below).

Some of the best podcasts are companions to hit TV shows. They usually feature cast members, showrunners and other crew. The Crown: The Official Podcast brought the Queen herself, Olivia Colman, in for a bonus episode. Netflix's Behind the Scenes covers some of its other popular series, including Stranger Things, The Witcher and The Umbrella Academy. HBO produces companion podcasts for Succession and Insecure.

Now, Yellowstone joins those illustrious ranks. In the first episode, White talks with Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) and Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) about their characters, the role of "family" on the show and more. They recorded in a new, state-of-the-art sound studio in the Wynn Las Vegas, which is the podcast's sponsor.

Future guests will include Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and cast members Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Gil Birmingham (Chief Thomas Rainwater) and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton).

What, no Kevin Costner? We need to hear from John Dutton himself!

The podcast will also welcome the stars from the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883, which stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

Yellowstone is currently the top series of the season across all of television (including broadcast, cable and premium networks). The season 4 premiere drew 12.7 million total viewers across Paramount Network and three simulcasts on CMT, Pop and TV Land. It was the most-watched season premiere on cable since 2017's The Walking Dead opener.

At the very least, this is something to do while you wait for Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 to air on the Paramount Network (this Sunday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET). Sling TV (one of the best cable TV alternatives) has Paramount Network in its Comedy Extras package, which is an extra $6 per month.