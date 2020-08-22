WWE Summerslam 2020 live stream: Match card, start time and how to watch

Summerslam 2020 live stream start time WWE Summerslam 2020 begins at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Aug. 23).

Its kickoff show is not announced, but likely begins at 6 p.m. ET, as they don't really have enough stuff to fill a 2-hour pre-show.

The biggest party of the summer is almost here, as WWE SummerSlam live streams are only a day away. And SummerSlam 2020 is getting a venue befitting its tag line: The WWE Thunderdome at the Amway Center, which is going to be filled with all sorts of visual intensity (that hopefully doesn't take too much away from the matches).

SummerSlam 2020 is headlined by Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, as The Viper's reached the main event picture again, and looking to take down the thick-thighed Scottish Claymore machine. Would they end McIntyre's streak this early to try and draw attention? We'll find out. Something's gotta fix the WWE's abysmal ratings.

The other main-event title match sees a more malicious Braun Strowman taking on "The Fiend"-mode version of Bray Wyatt, who sorta kinda drowned the Universal Champ at Extreme Rules and has been in a weird on-screen thing with Alexa Bliss ever since.

The next high-profile match is Dominik Mysterio's official WWE in-ring debut against Seth Rollins. The Meh-nday Night Messiah's been torturing Dom and his family lately, bruising the heck out of the kid's back and chest with kendo sticks and blinding his father at WWE Extreme Rules 2020. Will Dom start his career with a win?

Lastly, let's talk about Asuka, who's got two title shots at SummerSlam. They've always said "NOBODY IS READY FOR ASUKA!" but is the highlight of Raw ready to take both Bayley and Sasha Banks' titles away? Will WWE finally pull the trigger on breaking up the Golden Rolemodels? We're curious.

As it stands now, the rest of the card leaves a lot to be desired, as Street Profits vs Andrade and Garza is the only tag title match — wither Naks and Cesaro? Will their match be announced on SmackDown from the Thunderdome, or on the day-of? Plus Apollo Crews vs MVP needs to give us something interesting story-wise to not just be another rematch.

You'll find my predictions below, but I'm truly hopeful that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's hair vs hair match delivers. Their feud has been excellent, carried by Deville's impressive mic skills.

Here's everything you need to watch the WWE SummerSlam live streams:

WWE SummerSlam 2020 card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

for the WWE Championship The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Team Championship

for the Raw Tag Team Championship Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a street fight

in a street fight Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP – United States Title Match

(c) vs. MVP – United States Title Match "The Monster" Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship

for the Universal Championship Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

for the Raw Women’s Championship Bayley (c) vs. Asuka – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

vs. Asuka – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville – Hair vs. Hair Match

How to watch SummerSlam 2020 online with a VPN

While the WWE Network (more on that below) is widely available and quite affordable, if you’re away from home and logging into public Wi-Fi to stream the PPV (which I’ve done in the U.K., among other places), you might want to check out a VPN. You’re using that Wi-FI network to cut down on data usage, but it opens up any non-secured activity to snooping, and a virtual private network will hide your online activities from other people on the same Wi-Fi network.

SummerSlam 2020 live stream via the WWE Network and beyond

There are multiple ways to watch SummerSlam 2020, and that's gotten us a bit confused. You could go the normal route and get it on the WWE Network, or you could tune into it on Sling TV.

And while Sling TV is one of our best streaming services, the pricing doesn't really add up there. You'll need to buy it through Sling (which starts at $30) as an iPPV for $45, whereas the WWE Network is just $9.99 per month.

