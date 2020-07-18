WWE Extreme Rules 2020 live stream: How to watch online, card, date and time for The Horror Show

Extreme Rules 2020 live stream start times WWE Extreme Rules 2020 starts soon, at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific today (Sunday, June 14).

Its pre-show is likely to start at 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

This is what happens when WWE reads the room: Extreme Rules 2020 live streams are coming with a ton of weird. The Horror Show, as they're calling it, features a bunch of tantalizing matchups, and two chances for WWE to keep things wild.

Yes, Rey Mysterio Jr. and Seth Rollins will fight until an eye gets removed — someone call A Christmas Story and Austin Powers — and we expect CGI shenanigans for how that will go down. More interestingly, though, Bray Wyatt's giving us a throwback terror with his Wyatt Swamp Fight match, where he's donning the Hawaiian shirts and straw hat to take on his former follower, Braun Strowman.

Elsewhere on the card, we've got a lot of matchups that have a chance to steal the show with great pro wrestling. Asuka vs Sasha Banks, for the Raw Women's Championship sits forefront in my mind in that aspect. And that's especially true because its outcome is harder to predict than most on the card.

You'll find my predictions below, but what WWE's up to with Sasha and Bayley is the most intriguing -- story-wise -- aspect of the show. I want the tables to flip on the duo, with Sasha winning Asuka's title (sorry, empress) and for Bayley to drop the SmackDown Women's Championship to Nikki Cross (who's been deserving of a run).

The other title matches feel more predictable. Dolph Ziggler's got a better chance of getting a Netflix standup special than a WWE world title run, and it's not time to end Apollo's U.S. championship run, as much as it would be funny to see Lashley as the bodyguard for MVP as champion.

Here's everything you need to watch the WWE Extreme Rules 2020 live stream:

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 card

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt in a Wyatt Swamp Fight

in a Wyatt Swamp Fight Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship

vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship

vs. for the Raw Women's Championship Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross for the SmackDown Women's Championship

for the SmackDown Women's Championship Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in an Eye for an Eye Match

in an Eye for an Eye Match Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP for the United States Championship

Our picks are marked in bold.

How to watch Extreme Rules 2020 online with a VPN

While the WWE Network (more on that below) is widely available and quite affordable, if you’re away from home and logging into public Wi-Fi to stream the PPV (which I’ve done in the U.K., among other places), you might want to check out a VPN. You’re using that Wi-FI network to cut down on data usage, but it opens up any non-secured activity to snooping, and a virtual private network will hide your online activities from other people on the same Wi-Fi network.

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.View Deal

Extreme Rules 2020 live stream via the WWE Network

There's only one way to watch, really. Get the WWE Network fired up, because the pre-show has begun!

The WWE Network, which costs $9.99 and includes a free 1-month trial for first-time subscribers, is the best place to watch Extreme Rules 2020. Available nearly everywhere, one month of the WWE Network costs 18% as much as a normal PPV (WWE pushed PPVs during WrestleMania season, but they've calmed that language for MITB).View Deal

