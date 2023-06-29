WWE Money in the Bank live stream 2023: How to watch online right now, card

It's almost time for the WWE Money in the Bank live stream, which are at a delightful time here in the US. And this PPV/PLE will crown a new champion at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Money in the Bank 2023 start time and date • Date: Saturday (July 1)

• Start time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. AEDT

• Kickoff show time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEDT

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

While the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase is often cashed in rapidly, that doesn't feel like the way here. Rhea Ripley's title reign is too short-lived at this point, and Asuka's title is wrapped up with Charlotte and Bianca Belair at the moment.

As for who would win? Iyo SKY, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch all seem possible, but Trish winning and Becky chasing makes a lot of sense.

Down to the Men's MITB match, there are two main likely candidates: LA Knight and Logan Paul. Weird, right? LA Knight is the most-over wrestler in the match, and Logan Paul is ... well, he's Logan Paul. He could give the WWE tons of publicity when bringing that briefcase everywhere.

We also need to talk about the Bloodline Civil War. Now that the Usos are free from Reigns' faction, are they ready to take a win (possibly off of Solo Sikoa)? I keep wavering, but I'm currently leaning towards Reigns winning, leading to a fissure between Jimmy and Jey for a Bloodline Fatal Four-way at SummerSlam in Detroit.

Here's everything you need to watch the Money in the Bank 2023 live stream:

How to watch Money in the Bank live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), Money in the Bank live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

Money in the Bank live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch Money in the Bank live streams in the U.S. is with Peacock. WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Money in the Bank live streams in U.K.

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab Money in the Bank live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad, though, can use ExpressVPN to watch on Peacock (U.K. Peacock doesn't have WWE).

Money in the Bank live streams in Australia

Money in the Bank live streams begin at 6 a.m. AEDT.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

Money in the Bank card and predictions

Our predictions are in bold below

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs The Usos in the Bloodline Civil War

vs The Usos in the Bloodline Civil War Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Damian Priest vs. Pete Dunne vs. Santos Escobar vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Logan Paul Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Iyo SKY vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zoey Stark vs. BAYLEY vs. Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch

vs. Zoey Stark vs. BAYLEY vs. Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs Finn Bálor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

vs Finn Bálor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio

vs Dominik Mysterio Gunther (c) vs Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship

