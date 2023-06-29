Warrior Nun saved from cancelation — but Netflix isn't attached to it

Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, but the show's not dead yet. In a bit of a surprise, the series — which was defended by a vociferous army online — is going to be back. It's just a matter of when, and ... where.

The series is an adaptation of Ben Dunn’s comic book series Warrior Nun Areala, starring Alba Baptista as Ava Silva — a 19-year-old who returns from the dead (just like Warrior Nun itself). Upon her arrival, she learns that her revival has purpose: she must fight demons on Earth.

Warrior Nun showrunner Simon Barry took to Twitter yesterday (June 28) to deliver the good news to his show's fans, in a tweet that credited the resurrection to the people. Specifically, he wrote "because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!"

Re-read that tweet for yourself below, and you'll notice the same absent details we did:

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3qJune 28, 2023 See more

Yes, we're happy to hear that Warrior Nun "will return," but doesn't that mean some service saved it? The lack of that specificity is a bit unusual, but all news is good news for Warrior Nun fans, especially when Barry promises that details will be coming soon.

Were Warrior Nun coming back to Netflix, we'd expect the announcement to be more straightforward. Then again, anything is possible in streaming these days, as HBO's Westworld is now only on free streaming services.

Analysis: Another win for hard-fought fan campaigns

Warrior Nun's revival, six months after its December cancelation, gives me a flashback to the time I tried to help Warrior Nun come back. I thought their motto — "NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE" — was cheeky and funny, and so I joined in the chorus.

I quickly learned that the fans wanted more from me than a mere single-serving of participation. Joke's on me, though, because it looks like they won.

This is also reminiscent of the long-form campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, which actually paid off in a full straight-to-HBO Max release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. And it all gives future fans a blueprint for how to campaign to prove the public's demand for a series that was deemed unworthy of production.