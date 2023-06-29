The Boys season 4 delayed by writers strike — here's why

Prime Video's The Boys season 4 can't come soon enough, but it will have to wait until after the Writers Guild of America strike is over. So, now we just have to hope that there are fans of the show on both sides of the picket lines.

Showrunner Eric Kripke, who adapted Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's grim and bloody comic book that shows the darker side of superheroes, broke the news on Twitter. Yesterday (June 28) Kripke wrote "#TheBoys update! 1) When #Season4 drops depends on how long the #WGA Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal!" That post also included a fun treat for fans, which we'll show below.

You might be confused, because The Boys season 4 finished shooting already. To that end, Kripke shared an explanation: "There’s a good amount of dialogue we write in post that the actors come back to record (called ADR), to help bridge story gaps or clarify a plot point. We’ll also edit dialogue together in different ways to ‘rewrite’ it. Writing at every stage of the process."

He ended the tweet with the #WGAStrong hashtag, showing his support and solidarity with the writer's strike.

Exactly. There's a good amount of dialogue we write in post that the actors come back to record (called ADR), to help bridge story gaps or clarify a plot point. We'll also edit dialogue together in different ways to 'rewrite' it. Writing at every stage of the process. #WGAStrong https://t.co/K3MbGqAajyJune 29, 2023 See more

Outlook: The Boys' wildest season isn't the only one delayed

If you're not excited for The Boys season 4, you should be. Simon Pegg, who plays Hughie's dad told Collider that “You know how crazy The Boys is? It’s gonna get crazier,” Pegg said. “I had so much fun on that show. It was so great to go back and play Hugh Sr. I love Jack [Quaid]. It was great to work with Rosemarie DeWitt, who plays Hughie’s mom, who comes back. It’s going to be great. You’re gonna love it.”

As for what to expect? Homelander's trial for his season 3 murder of a protestor seems on the horizon, and there's a chance Soldier Boy could come back.

The Boys is just one of many shows delayed because of the writers' strike, showing how important scribes are to the creative process. Stranger Things season 5, for example, halted production as the Duffers stood with the striking writers.

Andor season 2, its final act, also lost its showrunner, as The Hollywood Reporter revealed Tony Gilroy stopped all of his duties after receiving criticism for doing writing duties.

But some shows are soldiering on, such as House of the Dragon season 2, according to a Variety report, and The Rings of Power season 2 is going on too, also per Variety.