WWE Fastlane 2023 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

Are you ready to rumble? Because it's almost time to watch the WWE Fastlane 2023 live stream, which will see the wrestling outfit bring out some of its biggest guns — including John Cena.

WWE Fastlane 2023 start time and date • Date: Tonight (Sat., Oct. 7)

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Sunday 1 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST

• Kickoff show time: One hour before

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

In the WWE Universe, the Road to Wrestlemania starts in January when the winners of the annual Royal Rumble matches are crowned. However, the Superstars of Raw and Smackdown are looking to speed through the rest of 2023 as they merge into WWE Fastlane on Oct. 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana. And though we’re not exactly at the Showcase of the Immortals just yet, the promotion will feature some of its top stars.

At the time of this writing, the card is filled with current and former champions with major scores to settle. Although, the biggest name scheduled has to be the 16-time World Champion John Cena. During the Hollywood strikes, Cena made his return to the ring for a different sort of fight. Since his comeback in September, the future WWE Hall of Famer has faced off with the likes of Austin Theory, The Miz, Imperium, and, most recently, The Bloodline. But in his battle with Roman Reigns’ family, the combined forces of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sokoa have been too much for Cena. Now, Peacemaker star has found an ally in fan-favorite LA Knight to take on the Samoan Dynasty.

As exciting as this battle in The Bloodline’s ongoing war with WWE could be, few things are more exciting than a surprise. The company recently made a major acquisition by signing Jade Cargill to a WWE contract. Since the inaugural AEW TBS Champion signed on the dotted line, WWE has been making a huge deal over the up-and-coming performer. She has been highlighted on commentary, on social media, and in video packages since the first day that she reported to the WWE Performance Center. And according to the rumor mill, she could be making her first appearance on WWE broadcasting this weekend.

While it’s still uncertain whether or not the highly-touted athlete will show up in Indy or not, there’s still plenty of action to compel fans to tune in on Saturday night. And in case you need some help with that, we’ve got you covered with all the information you need to know to watch this year’s WWE Fastlane.

Watch WWE Fastlane 2023 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE Fastlane 2023 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions. Definitely go with the basic $5.99 package rather than the $11.99 one that doesn’t offer much more for wrestling fans.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch WWE Fastlane 2023 in U.K.

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab WWE Fastlane 2023 live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad, though, can use ExpressVPN to watch on Peacock (U.K. Peacock doesn't have WWE).

Watch WWE Fastlane 2023 in Australia

WWE NXT Fastlane 2023 live streams begin at 11 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

WWE Fastlane 2023 card and predictions

In addition to the tag team match pitting Cena and Knight against Uso and Sikoa, there are two other huge tag matches scheduled for WWE Fastlane. First, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line when The Judgment Day defends against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Then, in what could be the sleeper hit of the event, Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order will take on the newly formed alliance of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. With the All Mighty pushing Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to become more ruthless and aggressive, the former tag champions attacked LWO members Mysterio and Santos Escobar after they went one-on-one in a hard-fought battle for the United States Championship.

However, when the iconic luchador issued the challenge for a six-man tag at the upcoming premium live event, he didn’t specify which members of the faction would be competing against Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins. This gives Mysterio, Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde a slight advantage in the form of the element of surprise. By keeping this information close to their chests, it makes it harder for their opponent to prepare for battle.

Personally, I’d love to see the trio formally known as Legado Del Fantasma compete and have their WWE Hall of Fame mentor coach them from ringside since Wile and Del Toro rarely get a chance to shine these days. But no matter which combination they choose, the forecast will likely call for a flurry of lucha libre offense from the LWO.

Another interesting matchup will be the triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship. Despite Charlotte Flair and Asuka racking up their fair share of accolades in their prestigious careers to earn this title shot, this three-way would not be happening without IYO SKY’s Damage CTRL compatriot Bayley. “The Role Model” first lost to fellow Horsewoman Flair, who declared that she intended to challenge for the title if she defeated Bayley on Smackdown.

Then, when “The Empress of Tomorrow” (who had a slobber knocker with the champion a few weeks ago) interrupted and joined the conversation for title contention, Bayley immediately added Asuka to the match at Fastlane. Under the guise of helping out her friend and believing in her abilities, it almost seems like Bayley has been pulling the strings ever since SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and won the championship at Summerslam .

Is the partnership between Bayley, SKY, and Dakota Kai slowly dissolving? Have Bayley’s actions been rooted in jealousy since she isn’t the champion? And will SKY continue to fight on as she always has until her friend’s actions ultimately cost her the WWE Women’s Championship? We may not get all of these answers at Fastlane, but we will get three of the best wrestlers in the world in the ring at the same time. Sure, the potentially epic match could be riddled with Damage CTRL shenanigans, but it’s safe to anticipate some top-notch wrestling in between.

And speaking of the best in the world, Shinsuke Nakamura has earned that distinction as well. Although, if you’re only familiar with his work in WWE, then you might not know it. While he has won titles since his tenure began in the company, “The King of Strong Style” has yet to capture the WWE or World Heavyweight Championship. Not for lack of trying mind you. Nakamura has had some great matches against various champions in the past like AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, and Roman Reigns. But as he targets Seth Rollins, this could actually be the time when the master of the Kinshasa finally emerges as a victorious world champion.

As his opponent has pointed out and exploited in their previous encounters at Payback and the subsequent episodes of Raw, “The Architect” is suffering from some nagging back issues that could jeopardize his latest title reign. Add in the no-holds-barred nature of a Last Standing Match, Nakamura has a nearly infinite arsenal at his disposal to finally win a world title in WWE.

Of course, we shouldn’t count out “The Monday Night Messiah” just yet since he has overcome insurmountable odds in the past, but one man can only take so much brutality before they’re forced to go from the fast lane to the nearest exit to a hospital.

Here’s the full card for WWE Fastlane 2023:

The Latino World Order (LWO) vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa)

