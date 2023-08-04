WWE SummerSlam live stream 2023: How to watch online, start time, card

Are you ready to watch the WWE SummerSlam live stream this weekend? Yes, folks, it's almost time for the annual event that WWE dubs "the hottest party of the summer." And this year, we've got a family blood feud at the top of the card.

SummerSlam 2023 start time and date • Date: Saturday (Aug. 5)

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and 1 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEDT on Sunday (Aug. 6)

• Kickoff show time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, and 12 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEDT on Sunday (Aug. 6)

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

Yes, after pinning his cousin at Money in The Bank, Jey Uso returns to fight Roman Reigns in a one on one main event for the first time since 2020. In the years since, Reigns gaslit the Usos, brought in their younger brother Solo Sikoa to be a protector and acted betrayed as the Bloodline fractured. Roman and Solo recently injured Jey's brother Jimmy at Madison Square Garden, forcing him off TV.

Now, they face off in something called a Tribal Combat match, which WWE.com says means "anything goes and but no one can interfere until Jey and Roman’s match is over! No disqualification, no count-out. The only way to win is by pinfall or submission." That fine print would suggest that fan theories that Jimmy will turn on Jey — possibly leading to a WrestleMania match — won't come true.

Elsewhere on the card, Cody Rhodes feels the need to decisively beat Brock Lesnar, and not have another fluke victory over The Beast. Asuka defends her championship in a Triple Threat match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins defends his title against Finn Balor, in a SummerSlam 2016 rematch.

How to watch SummerSlam live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), SummerSlam live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save cash by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

SummerSlam live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only way to watch SummerSlam live streams in the U.S. is with Peacock. WWE Premium Live Events are in the $5.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

SummerSlam live streams in U.K.

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab SummerSlam live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad, though, can use ExpressVPN to watch on Peacock (U.K. Peacock doesn't have WWE).

SummerSlam live streams in Australia

SummerSlam live streams begin at 11 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

SummerSlam card and predictions

Our predictions are in bold below

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

(c) vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

vs. Brock Lesnar Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's Championship

(c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's Championship Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

(c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

vs. Ricochet Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler in an MMA rules match

in an MMA rules match SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim featuring LA Knight, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable and Otis

